Lubi Industries corporate campus receives IGBC Gold certification

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 7: Lubi Industries LLP, a leading manufacturer of pumps, motors, EV solutions, valves and solar products, has announced that its corporate campus in Ahmedabad has been awarded the prestigious Gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The IGBC Gold certification recognises Lubi Industries' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company's headquarters near Tragad in Ahmedabad meets high standards across seven key environmental categories defined by IGBC for Green New Buildings. These include Sustainable Architecture and Design, Site Selection and Planning, Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Building Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality and Innovation & Development.

A spokesperson of Lubi Industries, said, “The IGBC Gold certification for our corporate campus reflects our dedication to adopting eco-friendly practices in all aspects of our operations. We not only design and manufacture the most energy-efficient products that meet international standards but also do so in a sustainable way. This certification motivates us to continue setting benchmarks in environmental stewardship and contributing to a sustainable future.”

Lubi Industries' headquarters boasts various environment-friendly features, including advanced water conservation systems such as sensor-operated faucets that minimise water wastage and a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system to replenish groundwater. The entire wastewater generated is recycled and reused using a captive treatment facility. Moreover, the facility generates 70KWh of solar energy, reducing its carbon footprint. The company has dedicated 25% of the campus's area to green spaces.

Additionally, Lubi Industries has implemented initiatives to support sustainable transportation, with 25% of the parking spaces equipped with EV charging stations. The campus uses an energy-efficient chiller-based cooling system, which is further complemented by a state-of-the-art building management system featuring an auto shut-off function after sunset, maximising energy efficiency during non-occupancy and non-working hours.

Further, the campus' biophilic design aims at improving well-being and creativity, thus reducing presenteeism by amalgamating nature with the workforce.

Lubi Industries LLP remains committed to furthering its journey toward a greener, more sustainable future by continuously improving its practices and promoting innovation in both its products and facilities.

