Lubi Industries partners with Telugu Titans for Pro Kabaddi League Season 11

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 17: Lubi Industries LLP, one of India's leading manufacturers of pumps and motors, has partnered with the Telugu Titans for the 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Lubi Industries will serve as the Associate Partner for the Titans, further elevating its brand presence in one of the country's most popular sports leagues.

The partnership provides Lubi Industries with an opportunity to connect with the passionate fanbase of the Telugu Titans and the PKL, while the Titans will benefit from enhanced brand visibility, particularly in their core markets across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The PKL enjoys significant viewership in both rural and urban regions, and with Lubi's strong presence in the domestic and agricultural pump sector, this collaboration aligns well with its expansive market reach.

As part of the association, the logo of Lubi Industries will be prominently displayed on the shoulder blades of the Telugu Titans' playing kits, offering prime visibility throughout the season. Lubi Industries' commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative fluid management solutions resonates with the Telugu Titans' determination to push boundaries in pursuit of PKL glory.

Commenting on the partnership, the management at Lubi Industries, said, “Kabaddi is a popular sport followed by many of our customers across rural and urban markets. This partnership allows us to celebrate the shared values of resilience, endurance and agility — qualities that define both the sport of kabaddi and our products. We are excited to be associated with the Telugu Titans and wish them the best for the upcoming season.”

Trinadh Reddy, CEO of Telugu Titans, said, “It's a privilege for us to have an associate partner like Lubi Industries. Both the Telugu Titans and Lubi Industries share a common drive for success and have a strong presence across regions, making this partnership a powerful one. We look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor