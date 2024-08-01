Lubi Pumps Unveils New EV Charging Division: Introducing LUBI EV Solutions

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 1: Lubi Pumps Expands into EV Charging Solutions with New Vertical: LUBI EV Solution As the world is transitioning into more conservative methods of energy generation aiming to reducing carbon footprint, Lubi Pumps, (flagship brand of Lubi Industries LLP) is committed to contribute towards this initiative with its new vertical in green energy, LUBI EV Solutions. This new venture carries the same trust mark that has made Lubi a household name in the pumps & motors industry. With LUBI EV Solutions, the company’s trusted excellence now extends to electric vehicle chargers, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable development and environmental responsibility.

Aligning with the Indian Government's make in India initiative, Lubi EV Solutions is focused on developing the entire process in house by taking on the responsibility of production, research and development, installations and services by ensuring it's quality on a global level

Lubi EV Solutions takes pride in its prestigious product installations across various locations. On this auspicious month of Sravana, one such notable installation was done at the Mahakaleshvar Jyotirliog Temple in Ujjain, where Lubi EV Solutions has gifted a Bharat AC001-10 kW charger. Additionally, a 7.4 kW AC Type 2 charger has been installed at the CBI Headquarters in Gandhinagar, while a 60 kW DC fast charging station serves users at CPWD Hyderabad. Another noteworthy installation is the 30 kW CCS2 DC Charger at the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India in Faridabad. Furthermore, Lubi’s chargers are present in various residential and commercial buildings and complexes, underscoring their commitment to providing reliable EV charging solutions across diverse settings.

Mr. Paritosh Oza, Business Head of Lubi EV Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, “We are immensely proud to introduce LUBI EV Solutions, which aligns perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable growth and innovation. Our EV chargers are not only manufactured entirely in India but are also ARAI certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability. By producing each component locally, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Make in India initiative that contributes to the nation’s economic development. We believe that our efforts will pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for our country.”

The charging range currently includes both AC and DC chargers, featuring products such as the Bharat AC001 – 10KW AC Charger for 2 & 3 wheelers, the AC hybrid charger – 14.8 kW moderate speed charger for 2 and 4 wheelers, and the DC CCS 2 Ultra Fast charger – 120 kW and 240 kW for commercial vehicles like buses and trucks and many more that are manufactured in their state-of-the-art plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This commitment to local manufacturing helps supporting India’s economic development, technological advancements and their endearing stance on “Local for Global”.

As Lubi EV Solutions continues to expand its footprint in the EV charging industry, it remains at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that contribute to a cleaner, greener future helping in shaping the countries future for a sustainable and a better tomorrow.

