Moscow [Russia], December 26: The inaugural Culture. Media. Digital forum, held in Moscow, brought together over 5,000 participants, including 100 domestic and 28 international speakers specializing in cinema, new media, PR and marketing, IT technologies, eSports, and game development. Media managers, directors, producers, and other creative industry representatives from 16 countries convened for this dynamic event.

Cinema was a focal point of the forum, with renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica serving as the honorary chairman.

"Moscow isn't just a cityit's over 13 million people, like two Serbias in one. The energy here is incredible. People openly share their feelings and concerns, and I believe that the heartbeat of a city lies in its live communication," Kusturica remarked.

Joining the program were celebrated directors Oliver Stone (USA) and Luc Besson (France). They, alongside film critics, executives of leading Russian streaming platforms, and international media experts, participated in discussions on the future of cinema and its evolving role in creative industries.

"In every country, there's something extraordinary. It's crucial for people to stay connected through art. Tarkovsky made breathtaking filmsI recently showed Stalker to my son, and he was equally captivated. That's the beauty of cinemait lets us maintain connections regardless of what's happening in the world. When I make films, I draw inspiration from a little bit of everywhere," said Luc Besson. "I shot a film in Moscow for a week. It's a city of breathtaking beauty! Meeting Russians has been an absolute joy for me."

Program Highlights

The forum's program was built around five core themes: cinema and new media, AI as a co-creator, virtual spaces, video games and eSports, new communication platforms, and the digital economy of creative industries. Across 31 sessions, global and local experts collaborated to model the future of creative industries and lay a foundation for effective international partnerships in content production and distribution.

The forum welcomed both Russian and international leaders of creative industries. Among the key participants were Tinatin Kandelaki, Deputy General Director of Gazprom-Media Holding; Kirill Didenok, founder of communication agency DIDENOK TEAM; Roberto Panchvidze, programmer, media manager, entrepreneur, and co-owner of the MDK public; and Gavriil Gordeev, General Producer at Okko. International guests included Amir Reza, Director of Film Analyst Program at the Iranian State Television; Kong Saewon, CEO of Bezmeta, a movie industry specialist with Al technology; Liang Du, producer, distributor, and director from China; and Sebastien Cotte, CEO of Ikoi Studio and a digital culture specialist from France, among others.

Key Discussions

The forum's opening day featured the session The Future of Communication / Communicating for the Future led by Emir Kusturica (Serbia) and Oliver Stone (USA). The panel addressed how modern communication systems and emerging media can foster constructive dialogue between diverse groups. Participants proposed strategies to unlock the potential of creative industries and new media.

"Cinema is the art of retelling timeless stories while discovering fresh meanings within them. We never tire of hearing the same story because cinema has a way of revealing it anew," said Oliver Stone. "Critics must keep their perspectives sharp and fresh. I once believed that every film should become a classic, but that's impossible. Not all films are meant for eternity, and that's a beautiful thingit's what keeps art moving."

The day also explored how new media shapes global cultural, political, and societal trends. Discussions delved into ensuring transparency and reliability in information amidst the rapid rise of AI technologies and media platformization.

On the second day, the plenary session The Media Landscape of the Future: Perspectives and Challenges of New featured industry leaders sharing insights on the evolving media ecosystem. Dmitriy Pashutin, Chief Strategy Officer at National Media Group, discussed television and Russia's creative industries; Sebastien Cotte spoke about the role of digital in shaping modern media; Victor Levanov from Agency K2 highlighted trends in new media; and Timofey Butyrin, Marketing Director at Astrum Entertainment, explored the contributions of game development to creative technologies.

Another standout session, To Moscow with love, featured Luc Besson discussing his cinematic perspective on Russia and the enduring appeal of the Russian soul abroad. He also reflected on how Russia is portrayed in film through the eyes of foreign directors.

Expanding the Horizons of Creative Industries

The Culture. Media. Digital forum covered a wide array of topics, including the economics of new media, the interplay between cinema and emerging platforms, trends and risks in communication, the gaming industry's role in shaping the new media landscape, and AI technologies' impact on creative industries. Experts also addressed the preservation and development of human capital within the sector.

Hosted at the TAU venue on the grounds of the Mosfilm studio, this forum marked the beginning of a new chapter for large-scale events in Moscow.

