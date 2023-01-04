Lucknow Adds To Its Ethereal Beauty with the Launch of Amber Cosmetology

Lucknow has always been known for its imperial grace and aesthetic appeal. The city of Nawabs has attracted scholars, explorers, and travelers for several decades. The aesthetic appeal of the city is reflected in its people, too. This appeal is set to get a few notches higher with the launch of Amber Cosmetology.

Launched on December 17, 2022, Amber Cosmetology is a luxurious clinic built to enhance the beauty of its customers with an ideal combination of art and science. Founded by Dr Naznin Holia, the cosmetology clinic offers multiple hair, body, and skin treatments using modern equipment found in no other clinic across Uttar Pradesh.

Living in the age of digitization, Dr Naznin believes that compromising the quality of her cosmetology gear would mean a disservice to her customers. Her team ensures that all procedures carried out at the clinic are in sync with the ongoing trends in the industry.

From laser treatments like laser hair removal, tattoo removal, fractional resurfacing, etc., to anti-aging treatments like radio-frequency skin tightening, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and more, Dr Naznin and her team perform procedures that make the Lucknow youth boast looks to die for!

The millennial and Gen-Z generation is not as patient as their predecessors. In the age of microblogging, they seek instant gratification and quick results without making quality compromising. Considering this, Dr Naznin ensures that her treatments have little to no downtime. If a customer seeks treatment a day before going for a college trip, a party they cannot miss, or a long-awaited date, the professionals at Amber Cosmetology make sure they leave the clinic looking like a million bucks!

With Amber Cosmetology, Dr Naznin wants to let people know how subtly beautiful the art of cosmetology can be. She consciously steers away from overdoing any procedure that ends up looking artificial. She says, "Like any other organ in our bodies, our skin needs nourishment and care. Medical science has made it possible to explore the heights of beauty one can achieve with the right procedures. At Amber Cosmetology, we believe in unlocking the beautiful potential of our customers' skin, letting them embrace the best-looking versions of themselves!"

To learn more about Amber Cosmetology and connect with its team on social media, click here.

