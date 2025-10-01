Lucknow-based doctor leads technology-driven initiative for intimate wellness

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1: Dr. Sankalp Jain, a Lucknow-based medical expert and certified sexologist, is leading a clinically validated, technology-driven approach to improve access and awareness around intimate wellness in India. Adopting FDA-approved innovations and grassroots outreach, his initiative aims to provide safe, effective solutions for issues like erectile dysfunction (ED), infertility, and other sexual health concerns in a country where such topics often remain taboo.

One cornerstone of Dr. Jain's programme is the use of Alma Duo, an FDA-cleared Class I device for ED therapy. Alma Duo uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to improve blood flow and help restore natural erectile function. The prescribed treatment involves six painless 15-minute sessions spread over three weeks, with no downtime or side effects reported. “It's a needle-free, drug-free solution using sound waves to rehabilitate blood vessels. Patients can walk out after a session and continue their day,” Dr. Jain said.

Alma Duo is being deployed in India in collaboration with ErectiCare Pro, an indigenous men's wellness system developed by Dr. Jain and his father, senior sexologist Dr. A. K. Jain. ErectiCare Pro provides a complementary therapy for ED, likewise non-invasive and designed for long-term vascular health. Describing the combined approach, Dr. Jain said: “This is nothing less than a revolution. It enables men to reclaim their sexual health by improving blood flow naturally.”

Dr. Jain also cautioned against the rising trend of unregulated over-the-counter “performance pills.” He explained that such pills are often marketed as quick fixes but may be inaccurately labelled, contain hidden ingredients, or interact dangerously with heart medicines. “They may give a short-term boost, but they do nothing for long-term vascular health. Proper treatment can restore natural function rather than just give a few hours of effect,” he noted.

In an effort to extend services beyond urban centres, Dr. Jain has introduced Fertimacy Vans — mobile clinics equipped to provide diagnostics, screening, and counselling in rural and underserved areas. The vans will focus on issues such as low sperm count, hormonal imbalances, and performance-related concerns. “Many individuals in remote areas live with treatable conditions simply due to stigma or lack of access. By bringing modern protocols to their doorstep, we aim to bridge that gap,” Dr. Jain said.

Alongside advanced therapies, Dr. Jain emphasises the importance of preventive habits and lifestyle changes. He advises patients to reduce palm oil consumption, use ghee in moderation as a healthier alternative, exercise regularly, and avoid unsafe shortcuts. “Small dietary changes, structured guidance, and informed medical support can make a big difference. Wellness is not about one pill or one device — it is about a consistent, holistic approach,” he added.

By combining high-tech devices, mobile outreach, and preventive education, Dr. Jain aims to make intimate wellness both accessible and acceptable. His initiative seeks to normalise conversations around sexual health while providing scientifically backed solutions. “Talking openly and scientifically about these issues is the first step,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor before taking any step.

