Lucknow’s GD Goenka Public School Tops CBSE Rankings, Sarvesh Goel Felicitated Udyami Ratna

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, has once again reaffirmed its place as a leading institution in education. Ranked No.1 CBSE school (Co-Ed) in Lucknow and No.3 in Uttar Pradesh in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2025-26, the school has now achieved this milestone for the 11th consecutive year, reflecting its sustained focus on academic excellence and holistic student development.

The award was received by Chairman Sarvesh Goel at a ceremony in New Delhi. Speaking after the recognition, he said, “Every recognition adds to our responsibility. The bigger question is not where we rank but how far we can push the boundaries of quality education in Uttar Pradesh.”

When asked what drives this consistency, Goel pointed to the philosophy that education must evolve with time. “Academics cannot be the only benchmark. Our aim is to prepare students for the real world, balancing knowledge with values, fitness, and creativity,” he explained. He added that the role of schools today is not only to create achievers in board examinations but to build well-rounded individuals ready for global challenges.

The recognition of GD Goenka comes at a time when the Yogi Adityanath government is actively strengthening education in Uttar Pradesh. The state has expanded digital classrooms, promoted skill-based learning, and invested in infrastructure. Goel acknowledged the government's efforts, saying, “The state has taken important steps, but schools like ours need to ensure these reforms translate into real outcomes for students. Rankings matter, but the true achievement is in preparing a generation that can think, innovate, and lead.”

Beyond the classroom, Goel has also been known for community-driven initiatives. His annual event, the Lucknow Run, has become one of the city's most popular fitness and social awareness movements. Reflecting on the importance of this effort, he said, “Running teaches perseverance and resilience. It is also a metaphor for life itself. In many ways, it mirrors education. You cannot achieve success overnight; it requires discipline, consistency, and effort.” The Lucknow Run has, over the years, promoted causes such as environmental awareness and youth engagement, furthering its impact beyond sport.

On the same day as the EducationWorld recognition, Goel was also honoured by the Indian Industries Association (IIA) Lucknow Chapter with the prestigious Udyami Ratna Award. The award acknowledged his entrepreneurial leadership, contributions and dedication to community development. Speaking about the honour, he said, “It is not just about building schools or companies. It is about building ecosystems where education, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility converge.”

In his vision for the future, Goel emphasised the need to align with global standards while keeping Indian values intact. “Our real challenge will be to integrate technology, foster creativity, and encourage problem-solving while ensuring students remain grounded. We must also bridge the gap between what is taught in schools and what the world demands. Only then can Uttar Pradesh lead the knowledge economy of India,” he said.

As the education landscape continues to evolve, GD Goenka Public School's recognition and the honour for its chairman reflect broader trends shaping Uttar Pradesh's academic environment. At a time when the state is making concerted efforts to raise quality and accessibility, these milestones underscore both the opportunities and the responsibilities ahead.

