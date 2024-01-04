Lucknow’s Madhulika Dazzles as Mrs India One in million Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi (India), January 4: To turn a dream into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort,…proved Lucknow’s daughter, Madhulika.Yes, let us tell you that Madhulika recently achieved success by winning the title of Mrs. India One in a Million Uttar Pradesh 2023. Recently, Mrs. India One in a Million Beauty Contest 2023 was organized in Delhi in which Madhulika also participated, and in the same show, Madhulika succeeded in winning the title of Mrs India One in A Million Uttar Pradesh 2023. ,

Let us tell you that Madhulika is working in a real estate sector private company.

Talking to the media, Madhulika says that I got to learn a lot from this show because every day, I was given different sessions by experts, and due to those sessions, my confidence increased further, and I was successful in winning this title. Madhulika further told that in this entire journey, both my children and my husband have supported me completely, who encouraged me all the time, whatever I am today is because of them.

Now Madhulika’s dream is to become a successful woman and also to make other women aware so that they too can move forward and fulfill their dreams.

