Lucro Plastecycle's Deposit Return System in Baramati: A Successful Initiative in Plastic Waste Management

Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], August 29: Lucro Plastecycle, a leader in plastic recycling and sustainable waste management, has successfully implemented a pioneering Deposit Return System (DRS) in Baramati, Maharashtra. Typically, under DRS or any other collection schemes, companies collect only easier to recycle rigid plastic waste (things like bottles, cans, cartons, etc.). Lucro is the first of its kind to deploy this not just for rigid but for flexible plastic too (waste such as: bread/milk pouches, food & other packaging etc.).

For the past two years, this initiative has set a benchmark and transformed the way plastic waste is managed and disposed by the residents of Baramati.

Under Lucro's DRS scheme, they have been actively buying plastic household waste from local residents, significantly reducing mismanaged plastic waste. This initiative has not only made residents more aware of material that can be recycled, but has also fostered a culture of responsible waste management in the community. Collected waste is sorted and sent to Lucro's recycling center, where it is transformed back into packaging and sold to brands, truly embodying the principles of a Circular Economy.

Through a close collaboration with the local Nagar Palika (Municipal authorities), various collection booths have been set up by Lucro; where residents have been selling their used plastic waste at prices displayed outside each booth. When a resident comes to the booth, the entire recycling and/or disposal process, of what will happen to their specific waste is explained to them. Payments are made digitally and processed immediately, ensuring a seamless and efficient transaction. This personalized interaction with residents has cultivated a sense of responsibility towards waste management in the community.

Waste collected locally is sorted in an 'Avkaar Kendra' set up by Lucro and run by waste pickers. It is then sent to Lucro's recycling and manufacturing centre where it is converted to packaging once again. Each transaction is meticulously captured digitally to ensure transparency and accountability in operations.

Ujwal Desai, MD of Lucro Plastecycle, said, "A significant challenge we face in recycling contaminated household plastic waste is poor segregation. Often, plastic waste is mixed with various types of organic wet waste complicating sorting and making much of the waste unrecyclable. We have taken a dual approach to sorting dirty waste- by externally raising awareness on the impact of good source segregation & internally leveraging advanced technologies such as the recent incorporation of AI sorting prototypes alongside manual processes."

This ambitious project in Baramati has been providing plastic waste collection and management services to about 60,000 households. The program targets the collection of over 3 tons of plastic waste each month and has already created multiple direct jobs within the local community.

Lucro Plastecycle is committed to driving positive change through innovative waste management solutions, and the success of the DRS scheme in Baramati is a testament to the company's dedication to sustainability and community empowerment.

Lucro Plastecycle is a leading company in the field of post- consumer plastic waste recycling (flexible and rigid plastic waste), dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for waste management. With a strong focus on circular economy principles, Lucro transforms plastic waste into valuable resources, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

