Ludhiana's Uturn Time Newspaper Expands Reach with International Hindi News Channel N1 Launch

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 1: Stepping beyond print and digital news domains, Ludhiana-based daily Hindi newspaper Uturn Time announced the launch of its multi-language news satellite channel N1, an international Hindi news channel. It marks a promising expansion for the brand, known for its tagline "The Good, Bad and Ugly of India," following its successful establishment in Ludhiana and Chandigarh through both print and digital platforms.

Driven by a gap in city-centric business news coverage, Uturn Time carved its niche by focusing on hyperlocal business updates and fostering strong distribution networks in key regional markets. "We prioritise ethical journalism devoid of bias," asserted the team, highlighting their commitment to in-depth reporting and issue follow-up to raise public awareness.

Their journey began in January 2020 with the digital platform 'Jan Hetaishi,' a crucial launchpad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years of dedicated effort culminated in the launch of Uturn Time's daily Hindi newspaper on January 14, 2022, showcasing the team's mastery of digital and print media.

Fueled by this success, Uturn Time's expansion vision transcends regional boundaries. Their upcoming international Hindi news channel, N1, reflects this ambition, aiming to deliver diverse perspectives and cater to a wider audience. "We don't buy TRPs," their group tagline boldly declares, "We Win Trust." Committing to ethical and impactful journalism promises to guide their foray into the satellite news landscape.

Uturn Time's launch of its international Hindi news channel, N1, marks a prominent milestone in the media industry of Punjab and beyond. Their focus on city-centric business news and their dedication to ethical and unbiased reporting positions them for a promising future as they strive to win viewers' trust across languages and regions.

