Ludo platform Zupee hits record 100 million users, 6.6 billion gameplays

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11 : Ludo gaming platform Zupee has leapfrogged to a milestone of 100 million users, cementing itself as the leader in the skill-based online Ludo segment.

Zupee is not just another gaming platform; it's a phenomenon reshaping the way Indians engage with traditional games.

This milestone, in a way, sets Zupee apart as the go-to destination for online Ludo players across the nation, with an estimated eye-popping 6.6 billion gameplays fueling the frenzy.

According to the company, by blending nostalgia with cutting-edge innovation, Zupee has rekindled the country's passion for Ludo and Snakes and Ladders, offering a gaming experience that's as thrilling as it is skilful.

"Our explosive growth to 100 million users is proof that Zupee is more than a gaming platform it's a revolution," said Dilsher Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee.

"We're redefining fun with a modern twist on beloved classics and our users are loving every moment of it!" added Malhi.

Leading the charge in responsible gaming, Zupee has rolled out features that empower users to play smart, setting limits on time and spending.

With RNG certification ensuring fairness and blockchain technology safeguarding the integrity of every game, Zupee is a leader in trust and transparency in the gaming world.

Zupee offers 'games of skill' in which a player's skill, knowledge, attention, experience and capabilities are crucial to success.

As a gaming platform, Zupee asserts it adheres to a transparent communication policy and outlines clear guidelines on its website regarding Do's & Dont's.

Zupee also says that it advocates for responsible gaming practices, emphasizing that gaming should be enjoyed primarily for entertainment purposes, rather than solely for monetary gains.

