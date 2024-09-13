Lulu Group roped in to promote Indian organic products globally

New Delhi [India], September 13 : The government agricultural export facilitation arm Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading retail chain in the Middle East and Asia LuLu Group International.

As part of the agreement, LuLu Group will showcase a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

APEDA will support these efforts by facilitating connections between organic growers in India including Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and cooperatives, and the LuLu Group.

The Indian government said this arrangement will ensure that organic products reach a wider global audience.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, Ministry of Economy, UAE, in Mumbai earlier this week.

The MoU outlines several key initiatives, including dedicated shelf space in LuLu hypermarkets for Indian organic products certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), promotional campaigns such as product sampling, interactive events, and consumer feedback drives, Buyer-Seller Meets (BSM), B2B meetings, and trade fairs to further boost organic exports and create greater awareness about the benefits of Indian organic products, and exposure visits for Indian FPOs/ FPCs/ Cooperatives to LuLu Group's infrastructure in the UAE to enhance understanding of international retail markets.

"This partnership is expected to significantly expand the global reach of Indian organic products and contribute to the growth of organic farming in India by creating stronger linkages between Indian producers and global consumers," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

APEDA is responsible for promoting the export of scheduled agricultural and processed food products from India. It also serves as the Secretariat for the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), the regulatory framework governing organic exports from India.

This strategic partnership aims to promote Indian organic products in international markets through LuLu Group's expansive network of hypermarkets and retail outlets.

Lulu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, has been known as a trendsetter in the retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa region. It operates over 250 hypermarkets and supermarkets and is immensely popular with discerning shoppers across the GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor