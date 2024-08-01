Lung Cancer Awareness: Advancements and Challenges by Dr. Bharat Ashok Vaswani

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 1 : Globally Lung cancer is on the rise. It is the most common cancer all over the world and also the most common cause of death among cancer patients. A paradigm shift of increase in cases among women is being noticed in urban areas. The majority of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, leading to poor prognosis and limited treatment options.

According to the latest data from Globocon, lung cancer is the second most common cancer among men in India and the fourth most common among women. It is estimated that there are around 70,000 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in India each year. The incidence of lung cancer is higher in urban areas compared to rural areas, and smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in India. Recent years have seen this cancer increase among non-smokers especially among females. The survival rate for lung cancer in India is relatively low, with only about 10-15% of patients surviving for five years or more after diagnosis.

The warning signs of lung cancer are persistent cough, blood in cough sputum, breathlessness, chest pain on deep breathing or unexplained weight loss.

Early detection and prompt treatment are crucial for improving outcomes in patients with lung cancer. Imaging tests such as chest X-rays, CT scans, PET scans, and MRI scans are commonly used to detect lung cancer and determine the extent of the disease. A biopsy is the definitive way to diagnose lung cancer. During a biopsy, a sample of tissue is taken from the lung and examined under a microscope to look for cancer cells. In some cases, a sample of sputum (mucus coughed up from the lungs) may be examined under a microscope to look for cancer cells.

Recent advancements in its treatment and management have significantly improved outcomes. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic tool that involves analyzing circulating tumor cells, cell-free DNA, and other biomarkers in the blood to detect and monitor lung cancer and guide treatment decisions. The management of lung cancer has progressed considerably, with the 5-year survival rate for advanced cases increasing from 5% in the early 2000s to around 20-25%. This improvement is largely attributed to the optimized utilization of resources. Moving away from the outdated approach of a generalized treatment model and palliative chemotherapy, significant strides have been made in the field. New treatments, such as immunotherapy and targeted therapy tailored to specific driver mutations causing the cancer, have emerged. For newly diagnosed cases, genomic testing through next-generation sequencing is recommended to identify mutations and initiate treatment accordingly. Advances in surgical techniques, such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic-assisted surgery, have made lung cancer surgery less invasive and more precise.

Targeted therapies have transformed the landscape of lung cancer treatment by focusing on specific genetic alterations in cancer cells, improving efficacy and reducing side effects. Combining different treatment modalities, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy, has shown promise in improving treatment outcomes for lung cancer patients.

Dr. Bharat Ashok Vaswani, MD (General Medicine), DM (Medical Oncology), MRCP-UK (Medical Oncologist), ECMO, PDCR, Senior Medical Oncologist & Hematologist – Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

