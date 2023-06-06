Lungs Lined with Moss: A thought-provoking short film, directed by Niranjan Raghu, releases today

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 6: Lungs Lined with Moss, a surreal short film directed by visionary filmmaker Niranjan Raghu, releases today, inviting audiences on a transformative journey of introspection and environmental consciousness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6XTutTJ-IA&feature=youtu.be

See it here: Lungs Lined with Moss

In this avant-garde short film, Niranjan Raghu skillfully weaves together visuals, music, and storytelling to explore the most pressing issue of today. Through a powerful narrative and evocative imagery, Lungs Lined with Moss delves into the urgent need to preserve the right to think and the imperative of embracing kindness and sustainability in the face of a burning planet.

"Uncertainty causes fear when it threatens our right to think for ourselves and a burning planet ensures we lose that right. We are firmly set on that path today, with every man-made system extracting natural resources without pause or compassion to serve economic and (perceived) social growth. At an entire planet's expense," said Niranjan Raghu.

"This is unsustainable, and hence the concept of degrowth is important to pace ourselves and in turn, preserve our world while living with kindness. This kind future is written deeply in our sense of community. An amicable world that employs degrowth is the direct path towards that future. In other words, the choice is a degrowth world, or no world at all," added Raghu.

ABOUT THE FILM

Lungs Lined with Moss is a short film that proposes kindness and acceptance as the first steps in correcting the world's current course, and the right path to preserve the basic right to think. And in doing so, preserve all of the deeply interconnected, interdependent ecosystems.

The film consists of carefully arranged visuals revolving around decay as an extant form of life dead harvesters on desertified farmland, melting hoarfrost turning to raging oceans, the shimmer of hope in nuclear energy, and a new planet in which the future chooses to remember the people who chose to stay behind. The surreal colour story devised by Meghna M, along with the avant-garde soundtrack by Roshan C Machayya add up to specific emotions: pain, fond nostalgia, and the song of interconnected ecosystems that resonates deep within everyone.

The crushing weight of the future of humanity rests heavy on everyone now weighed down further every year by anthropogenic action, as well as the gross incompetence of policymakers to do the right thing: preserve interconnected ecosystems, and build a world around degrowth, not exploitation. As ecologist Carl Safina writes: "We are sacrificing our money, sacrificing what is big and permanent, to prolong what is small, temporary, and harmful. We're sacrificing animals, peace, and children to retain wastefulness - while enriching those who disdain us."

The children in the future will suffer losing their right to live, and hence their right to think. Not this generation. It is up to everyone today to invite a better future for all of them.

This short film speaks of all of these things, and even more in between the deep symbolism that Niranjan Raghu has weaved into it. "Ultimately it boils down to a very simple question," said Raghu. "What will you do to tell others of climate change?"

Director's Bio

Niranjan Raghu (26) is a multi-disciplinary filmmaker and composer, using surreal, deeply symbolic post-futurist worlds to explore the cosmic horror of our neo-capitalist dystopia.

Composer's Bio

Roshan C Machayya (27) is a versatile composer, musician, hybrid athlete, academician, and writer. His creative pursuits delve into the thresholds of human experience, perception, and emotional expression.

Colourist's Bio

Meghna M (27) is an acclaimed photographer, videographer, and editor who engages with the world through bursts of color manipulation and captivating noir aesthetics.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor