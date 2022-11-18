Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022: Cracking the code to healthy eating!

This quiz was meant to encourage kids towards healthy food and mindful eating

The largest food quiz of India concluded with a thumping success on 5th November

New Delhi (India), November 18: A food quiz is an innovative way of helping kids imbibe healthy eating habits, thanks to the curiosity that it evokes in them about the world of cuisines. Keeping this in mind, Lupin’s Aptivate – Natural Appetite Stimulant joined hands with HT School and Slurrp to organise the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022. Designed for students of Grades 1 to 6, this is the largest food quiz of India. “A quiz meant for kids, keeping food as the central focus was a great initiative. This is in line with our brand vision of helping mothers to feed their kids nutritious, home cooked food and to build appetite for the right kind of nutritious foods,” says Anil Kaushal, Head, Lupin Consumer Healthcare Business.

The quiz was divided into two rounds: The Prelims, conducted asynchronously online on 30th November and The Finale, held over Zoom on 5th November and hosted by three prolific quizmasters of the country, Dr. Navin Jayakumar, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar and Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar. The winners of this quiz, which saw 10,000 plus registrations from all over the country in the Prelims round, will be announced on 9th November on the official website.

“We are delighted to be part of a quiz that saw such a massive turnout. Not only that, the enthusiasm that the participants were brimming with and their knowledge about food and its different aspects, have motivated us all the more to work harder towards our Aptivate’s brand vision of building acchi bhook – hunger for nutritious home cooked food. Our association with this quiz has given us a better direction towards this aim. I am sure, the kids and moms as a tag team picked up a lot of amazing and fun food facts in this journey,” says Kaushal.

The Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 was conceived to help kids understand and appreciate the food they eat by taking them through a plethora of interesting facts. This nationwide tag-team quiz, which allowed to kids and parents to play together, strengthened their bonding while taking them on a trip through the captivating world of gourmet. The icing on the cake is of course the 2.5 lakh worth prizes up for grabs. Additionally, all the contestants will receive digital participation certificates.

Lupin’s Aptivate, as a brand, is committed towards building acchi bhook amongst kids so that they have a healthy growth during growing years. It is an ayurvedic syrup which helps build appetite and enables moms to feed healthier, home-cooked alternatives. A journey through the world of cuisines and a peek into the various aspects of food through a quiz is the right step in this direction. That is why the Lupin Aptivate Achchi Bhook School Foodie Quiz 2022 covered topics like world cuisines, science behind food, different types of diets, food and nutrition, food sources, food facts, food groups, ayurvedic foods, food and health, history of food, and the origin of food.

