Lupin launches new generic drug in US market

Mumbai, April 22 Pharma major Lupin Limited announced on Monday that it has launched Mirabegron extended-release tablets, 25 mg, in the United States market, after having received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq®Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.

Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets, 25 mg had estimated annual sales of USD 1,019 million in the US, market, according to the Lupin statement.

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions, the statement added.

