Luv Films Venture into Marathi Cinema with "DevManus", Locks 25th April for this Tejas Deoskar Directorial

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Devmanus, one of the most anticipated Marathi films of the year, is all set to release on April 25, 2025. The film is being Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, the powerhouse production house that has produced some of the major Hindi blockbusters such as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, De De Pyaar De, Malang, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Vadh. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Devmanus is a multi-starrer featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and Siddharth Bodke in pivotal roles, and promises to be a gripping story that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

Devmanus features an incredible cast with contrasting characters and standout performances. Marking Luv Films' venture into Marathi cinema, the film expands the production house's creative horizons beyond its success in Hindi films, and brings the region's vibrant traditions, rituals, and values to the forefront, by delivering an authentic experience that strikes a chord with Marathi-speaking audiences.

Director Tejas Deoskar says, "Devmanus delves into deep emotions while keeping the audience riveted. With Mahesh, Renuka, Subodh, and Siddharth, we have the ideal cast to bring these characters to life. I can't wait for the audience to experience this world we've created."

Producer Luv Ranjan shares, "Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage, with a legacy of art, music, and storytelling, has inspired generations. We are thrilled to step into the rich and vibrant world of Marathi cinema. Our first Marathi film production, Devmanus, is a tribute to this tradition. It is a celebration of this land and its people's spirit."

Producer Ankur Garg adds, "Stepping into Marathi cinema is a proud moment for Luv Films, as it allows us to embrace Maharashtra's deeply rooted cultural heritage and its tradition of heartfelt and compelling storytelling. For our very first film Devmanus we are thrilled to collaborate with renowned actors like Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave, and the talented Siddharth Bodke, under Tejas' direction. We aim to deliver a memorable experience and mark this the beginning of many Marathi films to come from us. "

About Luv Films: Luv Films is an Indian film production house founded by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg in 2012 dedicated to creating and distributing captivating movies. Luv Films has produced diverse genre of commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, including Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Malang, De De Pyaar De, Chhalaang, Vadh, Kuttey and Wild Wild Punjab. The company's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated De De Pyaar De 2, a biopic on Sourav Ganguly among others.

