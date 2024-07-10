Luxelan Brings Revolution in Luxury Interior Design

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: While purchasing a luxury property is an achievement in itself, transforming it into a welcoming home is quite another task. This is where Luxelan, India's FIRST turnkey Luxury Interior Design Solutions Company, comes in. The brand is revolutionizing the luxury home market by providing a single-window, organized solution for homebuyers. By eliminating the multi-vendor, chaotic experience typically faced by luxury home buyers, Luxelan has created an ecosystem that optimizes time, cost, and ease, making the buyer's journey from home possession to moving in seamless and stress-free.

While the world is predicting an economic slowdown, with some nations already experiencing it, India's residential real estate market is showing robust growth, particularly in the luxury residence segment. As per data shared by Mordor Intelligence, India's Luxury Real Estate market size is worth USD 38.02 billion today (2024) and is expected to reach USD 101.92 billion by 2029. In this scenario, Luxelan's endeavour seems promising for the industry and its growth.

The three pillars of Luxelan- Sagar Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder; Ajinkya Dhumal, Principal Designer & Co-founder; and Rahul Mutha, Principal Designer & Co-founder, have been industry insiders for more than three decades now. Carrying a combined experience of more than 60 years, they have deep insights on how every detail matters in turning a property into a home. From the location of switches to the direction of ducts to the exact number of lights to the endless combinations of finishes and paints, the list of points that need addressing is endless. And then, there are the mind-boggling number of vendors needed to tackle each one of these aspects. Luxelan has successfully solved all these challenges and is the FIRST and ONLY specialised Luxury Interior Design Solutions Company that has the know-how, know-why and know-what to get it all done for their luxury real estate clientele.

Despite being a relatively new entrant in the market, Luxelan has already achieved significant milestones. The company's partnership with Arrivae, an organization that has revolutionized residential interior designing, underscores the expertise and credibility of Luxelan's founding team and highlights the company's commitment to excellence and innovation.

The Luxelan Experience is unique in its own way. The clients get to experience a delightfully hassle-free journey with the company. From the moment of their first conversation with the brand's representative, to the time that they glide into the fully finished luxury home, they can breathe easy. The entire process is very streamlined and stress-free. One of the most delightful Luxelan experiences is the participative design journey with Stylux, an AI-powered designing and tracking software that provides clients with immersive 3D visualisations of their potential interiors, allowing them to walk through their spaces virtually before any physical changes are made. And then comes LuxElite - an elite team dedicated to every client, taking care of every single aspect of making the client experience one of utter luxury. The process covers more than 300 check points for the design and execution of a project.

Luxelan's direct partnerships with premium vendors further enhance the quality of their designs. These partnerships grant access to rare materials, exclusive finishes and limited-edition collections that are otherwise not available to the public. This not only allows for faster turnarounds but also enables collaborative design possibilities and considerable cost saving compared to market prices.

At the heart of Luxelan's approach to luxury interior design is a deep appreciation for expert craftsmanship. Unlike mass-produced furniture, the brand's bespoke designs are brought to life by craftspeople, who bring meticulous attention to detail and a profound understanding of materials. This expertise ensures two things; one, that even the most complex design elements, such as hidden water pipes behind walls, are executed seamlessly; and two, that Indian luxury home buyers can finally relax! Also, Luxelan's commitment to quality is reinforced by its industry-leading warranty that offers clients up to five years of assurance on their interiors. This warranty underscores the company's confidence in its craftsmanship and materials, providing clients with a lasting peace of mind.

Luxelan has changed the game when it comes to luxury interior design in India. It has made life for the luxury home buyer infinitely simpler, better and oh-so-luxe. This is one exciting time for luxury interior design in India. Currently present in Pune and Mumbai, Luxelan is expanding its base to Hyderabad and Delhi soon. Keep watching them to find out how the brand successfully strides forward.

To know more, visit: http://www.luxelan.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor