Luxurious Living Redefined: Merlin Group announces the launch of Merlin Ventana in Baner, Pune

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: Following the resounding success of its luxurious projects such as Merlin Elementa 2.0 near Wakad and 18 East at Koregaon Park Annexe. in Pune, Merlin Group, a name synonymous with excellence in the real estate industry for over four decades, proudly announces the launch of its latest luxury living venture - Merlin Ventana featuring 3 & 4 BHK Luxury Residences at Baner.

Nestled in the heart of the vibrant Baner neighbourhood in Pune, Merlin Ventana's prime location ensures seamless connectivity and accessibility to hospitals, educational institutes, major employment hubs, malls, and entertainment hubs. The well-connected locale not only facilitates an effortless commute for its residents but also enhances the overall quality of life. Merlin Ventana is an ideal residential choice for those seeking a harmonious blend of accessibility and comfort in the vibrant city of Pune.

"At Merlin Group, we think building spaces is not enough; we believe in building lives. Having served clients for more than 40 years, our goal has always been to give them comfortable living spaces and peaceful work environments" said, Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group "Our commitment to providing world-class living environments that combine luxury, comfort, and innovation is exemplified by our latest venture, Merlin Ventana."

Key Features of Merlin Ventana -

Merlin Ventana stands out as a pinnacle of sophisticated living with its meticulously designed features. Comprising three high-rise towers, the project boasts a robust foundation with three basements, a lower ground floor, a ground floor, two podiums, and a majestic 23-storey tower. This expansive structure is not merely a residential complex but a flourishing community featuring 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences. The thoughtfully designed layout ensures exclusivity with only four apartments per floor, providing residents with a sense of privacy and space. The connected rooftop terrace unveils never-before-seen luxury amenities, including a 180-degree view rooftop infinity pool that graces three sides, providing an unparalleled visual treat. Additionally, large lobbies on each floor adorned with feature walls contribute to a sense of community and exclusivity.

The newly launched project rightly boasts 40+ world-class amenities spread across five levels to elevate the living standards of its residents. Some key amenities include:

* Recreation: Kids play area, Play Tables, Play Station and more

* Social - Banquet Hall, Clubhouse, a party deck with a BBQ station, a party lawn, and more

* Sports and Fitness: Gymnasium, jogging, yoga lawn and more

* Leisure: 180-degree rooftop infinity pool, Rooftop sunset deck with loungers, Mini theatre, Steam room and more

* Convenience and security: Electric car and 2-wheel charging stations, RFID-enabled automatic entry and exit, Wi-Fi in common areas, video door phone and more

* Eco-friendly living with IGBC Platinum rating (Applied) - Beyond the world-class amenities, the project has applied for an IGBC Platinum rating, offering promising eco-friendly living with benefits such as cost savings of 20-30% on energy and electricity consumption, reduction in water waste through recycled water, minimized construction-related pollution and more.

More than a residential endeavour, Merlin Ventana stands as the epitome of Merlin Group's ambition to establish international benchmarks in luxury living. Its architectural finesse and meticulous attention to detail redefine the concept of a residential project, creating a haven where luxury seamlessly intertwines with everyday life. The incorporation of full-height glass in every room ensures optimal ventilation but also floods the living spaces with natural light.

Prospective homebuyers and interested parties are encouraged to explore the extensive array of amenities, that make Merlin Ventana stand out. For more information, please visit - www.pune.merlinprojects.com

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence-

Merlin Group, founded in 1984, has become India's leading developer in the real estate sector. It has left a lasting impression with its prestigious residential spaces, commercial complexes, official buildings, and townships in Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, and Colombo, Srilanka. With a remarkable legacy spanning four decades, the group has successfully delivered over 150 projects, amounting to an impressive over 20 million square feet. Currently, Merlin Group has over 20 million square feet under construction across various locations in India, showcasing a commitment to continual innovation and excellence in crafting spaces that redefine the standards of modern living. This prolific track record solidifies Merlin Group's position as a trailblazer in the Indian real estate landscape. Additionally, Merlin Ventana holds the MAHA RERA No.: P52100053687, a testament to its compliance with regulatory standards and commitment to transparency in the real estate industry.

As India's real estate industry evolves, Merlin Group continues to remain at the forefront of shaping the future of urban living across diverse domains. Each project, whether it be a luxurious residence or a serene resort, reflects its pursuit of excellence. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional spaces that redefine standards, Merlin Group continues to be a trailblazer in India's dynamic real estate scenario.

For more information, please visit: www.pune.merlinprojects.com

For queries, kindly contact - 02071971669

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor