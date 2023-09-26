Luxury, Art, and Stardom in the spotlight at The Chanakya with an exclusive Art exhibit by Masha Art

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 26: On September 22, 2023, The Chanakya, in association with Masha Art, hosted a glamorous and artistic afternoon featuring an exclusive display of artworks by the masters and celebrated artists. It was an astounding showcase of opulence and artistic brilliance, orchestrating a remarkable celebration of the seamless intersection of art and luxury. This afternoon at The Chanakya marked a truly unforgettable moment where two worlds merged to create an unparalleled sensory experience.

The event was graced by the presence of two illustrious stars from the world of entertainment - the First Lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan, and the multitalented fashion icon, Malaika Arora, both epitomes of elegance and charm. Their passion for art and innate sense of luxury made them the perfect guests of honor for the occasion, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration between The Chanakya and Masha Art.

The crème de la crème of Delhi shone brightly in the glare of camera flashes. Some notable names from the world of luxury, glamour, and entertainment included Tasheen Rahimatulla, MissMalini, Rizwan Bachav, Christian Kamil from the Embassy of Sweden, amongst other dignitaries. Art and luxury enthusiasts were treated to an array of captivating masterpieces, each narrating a unique story. The event provided an exceptional opportunity to explore artworks by renowned artists such as M.F. Hussain, S.H. Raza, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Suvigya Sharma, Chandrashekhar Morkonda, among others.

Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director and Business Head - DLF Retail, said, "This event signified our commitment to offering our patrons not just a luxury shopping destination but an immersive experience where luxury, art, and creativity converge in perfect harmony. In this fusion of luxury and storytelling, we aim to make our consumers feel special in their personal journey of refinement and indulgence."

In addition, Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Head - DLF Luxury Malls, expressed, "The Chanakya has consistently led the way in redefining luxury experiences. Our commitment to curating exceptional luxury experiences now extends into the realm of art, where the timeless masterpieces of renowned artists find a prestigious place at The Chanakya.

In this synergy of luxury and art, The Chanakya welcomes you to embark on a journey where opulence and creativity meet, leaving you with unforgettable moments of refined indulgence.

The Chanakya is an exclusively curated destination where 'Luxury meets Leisure' Located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, at the prestigious Diplomatic Enclave, it hosts the best in Luxury, Fashion, Beauty, Gourmet & Entertainment, all under one roof.

It is home to renowned International luxury brands such as Hèrmes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co. amongst others. Guests can indulge in delectable dining at the lively Café C over live musical entertainment or at MKT that . The Chanakya is a retail experience of the finest kind. One that is meant to resonate with all your senses and leave you spellbound.

