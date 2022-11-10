Luxury couverture chocolate brand L'inoui all set to capture the Indian market through online retailing

L'inoui, the Bengaluru based luxury chocolate brand that redefined the Indian market with its authentic, luxury chocolates in 2013, is all set to make its mark as an online retailer with the finest range of couverture chocolates, patisserie, chocolateries, and confectionery items such as cakes, chocolates, macarons, and pastries.

The brand offers a beautiful combination of classic and contemporary dessert lines that are sure to tantalise the taste buds of chocolate connoisseurs across the country.

The luxury chocolate market in India is growing at a notable pace. With changing consumer preferences, rising disposable income, and growing health consciousness among consumers, the market is actively vocal and predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8 to 10 percent in the next five years.

In an attempt to capture a piece of this growing market, L'inoui has made a bold move to go online. The company is all set to ship a range of exotic hampers, chocolates, and plum cakes to cash in on the festive fervour.

Commenting on the move, Anusha A. Chowdaiah, Founder & CEO of L'inoui said, "Pandemic was a testing time for us, similar to any other brand in the market. This drove us out of our comfort zone, and we had to reinvent ourselves to stay relevant. And that is when we decided to go online."

Lijesh Vincent, Co-founder & COO, further added, "To our sweet surprise, we received great love from our consumers and proved all our inhibitions and doubts wrong. We were concerned about how to deliver a luxury experience through online orders, but our late-night discussions on product packaging and design have finally yielded great results. Our gift hampers and handcrafted cakes are a great hit."

Although Indian consumers are now increasingly favouring luxury chocolates, the premiumization of chocolate happened when Anusha Chowdaiah and Lijesh Vincent came together to start L'inoui, a brand that is the outcome of their personal experience and fondness for a true chocolate experience.

Amidst the growing premium chocolate market in India, L'inoui has been a persistent player for the last 9 years. As a new age couple-preneur, Anusha and Lijesh are confident they can take L'inoui to the next level and make a mark in the luxury chocolate market.

Anusha is very passionate about providing an unsurpassed chocolate experience. From choosing the right ingredients to educating consumers about the difference between real and synthetic couverture chocolate, she has done it all. This non-negotiable outlook has enabled L'inoui to continually upgrade its products' with the best taste, quality, and packaging.

As a business model, L'inoui started with an offline market presence in upmarket locations across premium malls, five-star hotels, and airports across Bengaluru. In the last 2 years, the brand has successfully scaled their business by driving greater sales through their online retail channels and has witnessed a significant rise in their customer base.

L'inoui is a Bengaluru based premium chocolaterie brand founded by Anusha A Chowdaiah and Lijesh Vincent that aims to bring the authentic experience of couverture chocolate to the Indian market.

As the name suggests, L'inoui offers an "extraordinary" or "rare" chocolate experience that is on par with international standards. L'inoui is currently on the road to becoming the most preferred chocolate brand in the country. L'inoui products are authentically curated with a zero-adulteration policy in mind. L'inoui offers a wonderful range of couverture chocolates that use 100% dairy cream, pure cocoa butter, real fruits to keep the offering as authentic as possible.

