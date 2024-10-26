Luxury Farmhouse Living in the Natural Beauty of Ram Rattan Naugaon

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 26: Ram Rattan Group, the largest name in farmhouse and farmland development, has established a distinctive identity in the real estate sector over the past 40 years. This group is the first choice for those seeking luxury living and smart investment. Located in the serene and lush surroundings of Naugaon, these farmhouses span over 1,000 acres and are unmatched in modern amenities, superior infrastructure, exceptional security, and superb connectivity.

Naugaon, situated along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, offers direct connectivity to Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, and Mathura. These farmhouses are just 60 minutes from Gurgaon and 90 minutes from the Pink City, Jaipur. Popular tourist attractions such as Alwar Fort, Mehndipur Balaji, and the historic Baba Lal Das Temple are also nearby, making these farmhouses an ideal choice for luxury living coupled with smart investment.

Ram Rattan Group has introduced excellent investment options like Ananda Farms, Green Step Farms, Blossom Estates-exclusively for women, Golden Age Isvara Farms, Evergreen Farms, Nature's Nest, and Seren Woods. Regarding the rising demand for farmhouses and upcoming projects like 'The Royal Gateway' and 'Ananda Vilas,' Chairman Vijay Chaudhary states that Ram Rattan Group will set new benchmarks for farmhouse and farmland investment in the country.

For more information, visit: ramrattangroup.com, Email: enquiry@ramrattangroup.com.

Since taking over as Chairman in 2000, Vijay Chaudhary has observed a shift in people's preferences for their dream homes. People now seek homes that are not just living spaces but havens of peace and tranquility. Consequently, the demand for farmhouses is rising, allowing families to spend quality time while connecting with nature and engaging in farming.

With over two decades of unparalleled effort and a passion for innovation, Vijay Chaudhary is a recognized name in the real estate sector. His visionary approach in the farmhouse and farmland domain has earned him multiple accolades. He is known for introducing new ideas, methods, and unique concepts to transform the landscape of farmhouse and farmland investment.

Entrepreneurs play a vital role in the prosperity, advancement, and future-building of the nation. Recognizing this importance, Vijay Chaudhary has donated 1,100 square yards of property in Sitapur for the establishment of schools and hospitals and has also contributed land in Naugaon. He is actively involved in numerous philanthropic initiatives, including the construction of free medical clinics for villagers in Rajasthan. As the head of the company, he emphasizes tree plantation drives in Naugaon to inspire the community, ensuring that its tranquility and greenery are preserved. With his passion, integrity, and determination, Vijay Chaudhary has enhanced Ram Rattan Group's 40-year legacy by setting new standards in providing investors with high returns, transparency, and security.

