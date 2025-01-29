Luxury, Tier 2 Markets & Digital Trends Ft. Udita Bansal & Kritika Lalchandani on Brand Ki Baat by NewsReach

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: Luxury is no longer confined to metro citiesit's thriving in tier 2 markets, where aspirations are rising, purchasing power is growing, and digital trends are redefining how brands connect with diverse consumer groups. These markets blend tradition with modernity, requiring brands to move beyond selling products and focus on building trust through authentic storytelling and hyper-personalized strategies. By leveraging local insights and innovative digital tools, brands can create meaningful connections that resonate deeply with these audiences. In this dynamic landscape, those who adapt and align with the evolving aspirations of tier 2 markets are paving the way for long-term success and redefining the future of luxury. From small beginnings to large-scale growth, the focus is on crafting stories that speak to the heart of an ever-changing market.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat, an industry-first podcast that takes you behind the curtain to meet the masterminds bringing brands to life. In our second episode, join Shubhreet Kaur, Host and VP - Integration at Adfactors PR, in conversation with Udita Bansal, Founder at trueBrowns Lifestyle and Kritika Lalchandani, Founder & CEO at Apostrophe Communications.

Edited Excerpts:

Kritika, what inspired you to start your agency in such a competitive landscape?

Kritika Lalchandani (Apostrophe Communications): My decision to start Apostrophe Communications was a culmination of years of experience, an inner drive, and a sense of unfulfilled potential. I began my PR journey in 2009, working as an in-house communications manager for midsize agencies and luxury brands. Over the years, I learned the ins and outs of the industry, but I often felt like I wasn't fully aligned with my purpose.

"There's always this itch," I said, and for me, it was a nagging feeling that I could create something better, something more in tune with the evolving PR landscape. Initially, I started freelancing to test the waters. It was a slow, deliberate process, but once I gained momentum and clarity, I formalised it into a full-fledged agency.

In 2017, Apostrophe Communications came to life. It wasn't easy to step into a competitive landscape, but I believed in my vision. As I often say, "Onwards and upwards." The thrill of pitching, winning clients, and building a team from scratch has been a fulfilling, albeit challenging, journey.

Udita, what made you start True Browns? What was the inspiration behind the brand?

Udita Bansal (truebrowns Lifestyle): The story of trueBrowns is deeply personal and a mix of both necessity and vision. When I moved from Bangalore to Gurgaon, I was actively looking for corporate jobs but couldn't find anything suitable. That situation pushed me to think differently about my career path. But the bigger inspiration came from my own needs as a consumer.

"As I was getting older, I found myself embracing ethnicity more and more," I shared, but I couldn't find a brand that resonated with my style. I wanted ethnic wear that was fun, modern, and comfortable, but I felt like nothing in the market met those criteria. This realization planted the seed for True Browns.

The brand was built on the philosophy of going back to roots with minimalism at its core. "Even today, solids are our core," I explained, "and we stay away from heavy embellishments." My vision was to create a brand that spoke to women who are "driven from within, embracing their roots but in their own unique way." Staying true to this philosophy has been the foundation of everything we do at trueBrowns.

Udita, how do you engage with tier-two and tier-three audiences while staying true to your brand ethos?

Udita Bansal (truebrowns Lifestyle): Engaging with tier-two and tier-three audiences requires a nuanced approach. We've found that getting closer to consumers through language and culture is key. "For example, when we opened a store in Ahmedabad, we did a press release in a local newspaper to ensure we reached our target audience.

Similarly, our digital creatives are often designed in regional languages to make them more relatable. Influencer marketing is another significant focus for us. "We collaborate with regional influencers who understand the local audience's preferences, language, and cultural nuances."

These efforts have proven to be highly effective. The engagement and conversion rates we see in these markets often outperform tier-one cities. "It's about relevance. The more relatable the content, the stronger the connection with the audience."

Kritika, how do you balance traditional media and the dynamic digital landscape?

Kritika Lalchandani (Apostrophe Communications): The PR landscape has transformed significantly. "Earlier, it was linear; now, it's 24/7 live streaming." Back in the day, PR was about press releases, founder interviews, and media coverage. Now, it's a mix of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, OTT platforms, and even hyperlocal channels.

We've had to adapt to this shift by becoming more versatile. For instance, when we target tier-two and tier-three cities, we prioritize regional influencers and vernacular creatives. "It's about understanding cultural sensibilities and tailoring strategies to resonate with specific audiences."

A recent example was a campaign we did for a luxury brand. Besides Delhi and Mumbai, we targeted Itanagar, a tier-three city, because of its growing disposable income. Surprisingly, it became one of our highest sales regions. "This is why I say India is the most diverse and complex market, offering unparalleled opportunities."

If you've ever wondered about the genius that builds a brand's identity, this is your all-access backstage pass. Join us as we celebrate the creative chaos and spotlight the unsung heroes behind the brands that inspire, innovate, and shape our world. These stories, fueled by passion and strategy, reveal the artistry behind building iconic identities. Stay curious, keep crafting your own narratives, and catch more unfiltered insights in our next episode.

