Luxury Time Limited IPO To Open On 04th December, Sets Price Band at Rs 78 to Rs 82 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Incorporated in 2008, Luxury Time Limited is engaged in the distribution, marketing, retailing, and after-sales servicing of Swiss luxury watches, along with the distribution of watch service-related tools and equipment in India. The company is an exclusive authorized distributor in India for Luxury Swiss watches brands TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bomberg and Exaequo and Swiss tool manufacturers Bergeon and Horotec. .

The company is set to debut on Dalal Street with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise ₹18.74 crore, comprising:

* Fresh issue of 18,28,800 equity shares aggregating to ₹15.00 crore, and

* Offer for Sale (OFS) of 4,56,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹3.74 crore.

For its SME IPO, Luxury Time Limited has set a price band of ₹78 to ₹82 per share. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a proposed listing date of Thursday, December 11, 2025.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the sole book running lead manager and MAS Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The issue proceeds will be utilized for Funding capital expenditure towards setting-up of 04 New Retail Stores, working capital requirements and General Corporate Purpose.

The shares for Luxury Time are anticipated to be allotted on Tuesday, December 09, 2025 and on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 2,62,400 considering the minimum lot size of 2 lot for an application is 3200 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is 3 lots, or 4800 shares, for a total investment of Rs 3,93,600 lakh at upper price band.

Luxury Time Limited maintains a retail footprint of over 70 points of sale (POS) across India, including mono-brand boutiques, multi-brand outlets (MBOs), and digital platforms. Its presence covers major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and extends to key Tier I and Tier II locations including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Kolkata, Chennai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Cochin, and Lucknow. The company operates two mono-brand boutiques in Mumbai and Bengaluru through a joint venture with a listed Indian luxury watch retailer. In after-sales servicing, Luxury Time runs two company-managed service centres located in Mumbai and Delhi.

