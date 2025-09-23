Luxury With a Heart: EUME Crafts Exclusive Collection Inspired by Ashish Kacholia

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Premium lifestyle brand EUME marked World Gratitude Day in an unprecedented way, by celebrating its lead investor Ashish Kacholia. Known as one of India's most respected investors, Kacholia was honoured not just for his financial support but for the vision, trust and mentorship that have powered EUME's journey. For the brand, this was a moment to highlight that growth is never a solo act. At the heart of EUME's culture lies gratitude, and by shining a light on their investors, the founders sought to remind the ecosystem that success is a shared achievement.

Kacholia's involvement has been about far more than capital. His sharp market acumen, foresight and people-first approach have inspired EUME to think long-term, build customer trust and never compromise on quality. His conviction in the brand has given the team the courage to pursue bold goals from strengthening distribution and operations, to pushing global aspirations and investing in research-driven design. As the founders put it, his mentorship has been less about numbers and more about creating sustainable value, a force multiplier that has shaped EUME's growth story.

To make their gratitude tangible, EUME designed a series of exclusive bags inspired by Kacholia's personal passions: wildlife and the stock market. These creations were more than products; they were symbols of how the brand tells stories through design. The wildlife-inspired bags reflected his love for nature, blending bold aesthetics with sustainable craftsmanship, while the stock market motifs drew from his identity as an investor, weaving in cues of financial growth. The result was a collection that married personal storytelling with EUME's hallmark of premium innovation, a testament to the brand's creative edge in the lifestyle space highlighting #makingmoves.

In a startup world where fundraising announcements usually take center stage, EUME's gesture stood out as bold and refreshing. By celebrating an investor in such a personal and public way, the brand positioned itself as one that values human connection above transactions. Gratitude, for EUME, is not an afterthought but the foundation of its identity woven into how the company designs, communicates and grows. This initiative has not only set a precedent in India's startup ecosystem but also reaffirmed the brand's commitment to humility and long-term partnerships.

Looking ahead, EUME plans to continue using storytelling as a growth driver, building deeper emotional bonds with customers and communities. By celebrating people, ideas and values through design, the brand aims to strengthen loyalty and reinforce its position as a lifestyle company rooted in gratitude, creativity and purposeful growth. The message to the larger ecosystem is clear: when founders and investors honour each other's journeys, partnerships transcend capital and become catalysts for enduring success.

