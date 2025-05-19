LV Prasad Eye Institute Hosts 7th Whitathon in Bhubaneswar to Raise Awareness for Eye Cancer in Children

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 19: L. V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) organized the seventh edition of 'WHITATHON' a walk on May 18 at Patia Chowk, Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about the early detection of Retinoblastoma (eye cancer in children). The event commemorates the World Retinoblastoma Awareness Week, observed on the week following the 2nd Sunday of the month of May every year. The event was attended by the Odia cine stars Mr. Sabyasachi Mishra & Mrs. Archita Sahu who pledged their support for the awareness campaign.

Dr Devjyoti Tripathy, consultant ophthalmologist at the Mithu Tulsi Chanrai campus, LVPEI, Bhubaneswar spoke on the need to create awareness of the symptoms of retinoblastoma among the public and elaborated, "It is important that we educate the public, especially young parents about the symptoms of retinoblastoma. Everyone should know that once they notice a white reflex in a child's eye, they should immediately get it examined by an eye specialist. Early detection and treatment can save the child's life, eye, and vision."

This year, over 250 enthusiastic participants joined the cause, demonstrating strong community support for the event.

What is retinoblastoma? What is its cause?

Retinoblastoma is a rare eye cancer that primarily affects children under three years of age. It is caused by the loss of the "RB1 gene" which is a tumour suppressor gene whose function is to stop normal cells from turning cancerous. Loss of the function of this gene causes uncontrolled growth of the cells resulting in the development of a malignant tumor.

Signs Suggestive of Retinoblastoma

Consult an eye specialist immediately if you notice any of these eye signs in children less than 3 years old:

* Leukocoria or "White reflex" (clearly visible in photographs clicked with a flash)

* Squint

* Red Eyes

* Swollen Eyelids

* Enlarged Eyes

These may be signs of underlying cancer in the eye. An eye specialist can perform an examination and some tests to confirm if these signs are suggestive of eye cancer or are due to something else.

Treatment usually involves multiple procedures and surgeries, with close monitoring over several months to years.

Annually, LVPEI treats 150 to 200 new cases of retinoblastoma across its entire network. It has been possible to save the life of a child in 90% of the cases treated at LVPEI. However, vision could be saved in only 45% of these cases with the remaining 55% losing vision due to late presentation of the disease.

Early detection and treatment ensure better outcomes for the children.

About WHITATHON

WHITATHON is LVPEI's annual cause-related event aimed at raising awareness for the early diagnosis and treatment of the life and vision-threatening eye cancer retinoblastoma in children. The event highlights the importance of early detection, as the cancer is curable if treated promptly. The signature sign of retinoblastoma is a white reflex in the child's eye, which requires immediate medical attention. The White Reflex is a white or yellowish-white glow that appears in the pupil (the black part) of a child's eye when light is shone on it, especially in photos taken with a flash.

Support and Participation

The success of WHITATHON is attributed to the overwhelming participation and support from the community, sponsors, and the volunteers.

Our sponsors for the event for the year 2025 are Mankind, Micro Labs Limited, Entod Pharmaceuticals, SUN Pharma, Centaur, and Xyiris. We are grateful to them for their valuable support for this cause-related event.

About LVPEI

Established in 1987, with the vision, "to create excellent and equitable eye care systems that reach all those in need," LVPEI, a comprehensive eye health institute, is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness. LVPEI's five-tier 'Eye Health Pyramid' model, covering all levels of the community right from the villages to the city, provides high quality and comprehensive preventive, curative, and rehabilitative eye care to all. The LVPEI Eye Care Network has 310+ centres across the four Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka. It has till date offered over 24 million (2 crores 40 lakh) centre-based services, with more than 50% at no cost to needy patients, irrespective of the complexity of care needed.

For more information, please visit the institute's website at www.lvpei.org.

Contact: L. V. Prasad Eye Institute, MTC Campus, Bhubaneswar

Phone: +91 7008364005

Email: kirteemayee@lvpei.org

Website: www.lvpei.org

