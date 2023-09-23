M Plus Beats Unveils 'Koi Apna Nahi Hota' - The Heartbreak Anthem of the Season

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: M Plus Beats, the music studio that has set new benchmarks in a few days from its inception, launched the heartbreak anthem of the season titled - 'Koi Apna Nahi Hota.' This captivating track features the talented duo of Gautam Gulati and Akshita Mudgal. Brought to life under the visionary direction and composition of Vivek Kar, the melodic magic is further enhanced by the enchanting voice of Harmaan Nazim. The lyrics paint a picture of a love that has been lost, and the pain that comes with it. Here is the link to the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0Fk3JD-6BY

In an exciting collaboration with Zee Music, M Plus Beats thrilled fans by unveiling their highly-anticipated project, 'Badnam Kiya Hai' which is presented by the company. This gem of a song features the gifted actor Mustafa Burmawala, the son of the renowned director Abbas (from the iconic director duo Abbas Mustan), sharing the screen with the exceptionally talented actress Samidha. This song is produced by the dynamic duo of Karan Singh Chauhan and Shruti Yugal in collaboration with M Plus Beats. The song is poised to be a captivating masterpiece in the making, set to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. Sung by Dev Negi & Gul Saxena, the song is composed and directed by Vivek Kar.

M Plus Beats also raised a toast to the phenomenal success of its recent release, 'Jeet Ki Zubaan,' starring the charismatic Karanvir Bohra, the song crossed a million hits just within days of its release. Directed and composed by Vivek Kar – the song is sung by Romy & Harmaan Nazim.

The evening kicked off with an electrifying reception as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars. Dressed to impress, Karanvir Bohra, Samidha, and Akshita Mudgal made a dazzling entrance, setting the tone for a night of unforgettable moments. "Koi Apna Nahi Hota isn't just a song; it's an emotional journey," said Akshita Mudgal, her eyes reflecting the passion behind the lyrics. "Working with Gautam and the talented team at M Plus Beats was an absolute joy. We hope this song touches the hearts of listeners across the nation." Samidha, equally enthused, added, "Our song is about love and loss, and I believe everyone will find a piece of their own story in its lyrics. It's an honor to be part of this project." Actor Karanvir Bohra shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, "It was a pleasure to collaborate with M Plus Beats. 'Jeet Ki Zubaan' is a special project, and I'm grateful for the love it received from our fans." Commenting on the occasion, the talented director and music composer Vivek Kar exclaimed; “Koi Apna Nahi Hota is a song that will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced the pain of heartbreak. It is a raw and honest portrayal of the emotions that come with losing someone you love. The song's lyrics are like a dagger to the heart, but they are also cathartic in their way. Koi Apna Nahi Hota is a song that will stay with you long after you have finished listening to it. It is a song that will make you cry, but it will also make you feel understood. It is a song that will remind you that you are not alone in your pain.”

“M Plus Beats has captured the hearts of music lovers all across and very soon we are coming up with an OTT platform where fans can access their favorite content digitally. We aim to set new benchmarks in the creative space through quick adaptation and capturing the imagination of our audiences. Our vision is to provide world-class entertainment to our fans through our talented and creative teams” said the producers Ateev Singh, Amit Thakur, Nehaal Singh & Manish Verma in unison. The studio also announced that they have two feature films which are in the pre-production stage and a bigger announcement will follow soon.

M Plus Beats is a leading music studio known for producing hit songs that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a commitment to artistic excellence, M Plus Beats continues to create musical masterpieces that touch the hearts and souls of all music lovers.

