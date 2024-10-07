M Rajeshwar Rao re-appointed RBI Deputy Governor for another year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The Central government has re-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India for one year with effect from October 09, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rao was first appointed Deputy Governor in September 2020 for for three years and was given a year extension in 2023.

Rajeshwar Rao joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and as career central banker has exposure in various aspects of central bank functioning.

He has previously held charge of the Risk Monitoring Department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi and in the Reserve Bank's regional offices at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi.

Rajeshwar Rao has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certificated Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

