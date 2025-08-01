M Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Announces Launch of New Project in Uttam Nagar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: M Sanvi Real Estate, an entrusted name in the industry, has announced an exciting project in Uttam Nagar which is to launch in the next month. This residential project offers perfect living space for potential home buyers with all the premium amenities and also provides solace and peace.

The project involves 4 residential towers - Tower A, Tower B, Tower C and Tower D. The project offers limited edition of 48 residential flats which are built in a way so that families find all the amenities that suit all the diverse needs of potential homebuyers. Tower A & Tower B both provide 8 units of 4 BHK flats on the front side in each tower, i.e., a total of 16 units of 4BHK flats in total, perfect for families who are looking for spacious flats. Tower C consist of 16 flats in total, 8 units of 3BHK flats on the front side and 8 units of 2BHK flats on the back side. Also, Tower D offers 16 flats in total, 8 units of 3BHK flats on the front and 8 units of 2BHK flats on back side.

This project is guaranteed to provide premium lifestyle and required luxury to all the families. Elevator access is provided across all flats, with car parking facilities available, CCTV surveillance and security guard as per unit specifications. The aim for this project is to provide the ideal dream home to 48 families. The area connects the people with all facilities like the Delhi Metro, schools, hospitals, etc. within walking distance. The buildings and flats are designed in a way that provides comfort and convenience to the home buyers.

Key features:

1. All the flats come with dedicated parking space.

2. All three towers are equipped with modern lift, ensuring effortless mobility and comfort.

3. All the flats have contemporary design and spacious interiors.

4. Strategically located near reputed educational institutions, health care facilities, it also offers excellent connectivity through roads, highways, and metro to major job hub centers (Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad).

M Sanvi Real Estate is a trusted name in Delhi's real estate sector and it aims to provide dream home to maximum number of people. By this project, they are providing 48 limited modern flats with perfect features which include comfort and all basic amenities. This company was founded by visionary Mr. Mukesh Kumar (Motivational Speaker & Business Coach) with the motto of "You will find your home right here" (ghr shii milegaa yhii iiN). This project perfectly aligns with their motto. M Sanvi Real Estate highly focuses on winning the trust and faith of their clients and it is their endeavor & secret to their success and maintaining the top real estate company in this sector.

A home represents a bundle of promises, and we fulfill those promises in your city because it offers not only a living space but also provides mental and financial security - Mukesh Kumar

Contact Us:

M Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Uttam Nagar, New Delhi

https://sanvirealestates.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor