M3 launches Doctors.net.uk: 'Pathway' to Support International Medical Graduates Relocating to the UK

New Delhi [India], February 26: M3 (EU) has announced the international launch of 'Doctors.net.uk: Pathway', the latest addition to Doctors.net.uk, the UK's leading online community of more than 250,000 GMC-registered doctors. M3 (EU) recently unveiled the new, exclusive online platform, which is designed to provide comprehensive support for overseas doctors seeking to practice in the UK. In 2022, over 10,000 international medical graduates joined the UK workforce, constituting over a third of GPs and 80 per cent of GP trainees.

Doctors.net.uk: Pathway is a comprehensive resource for international medical graduates seeking information and support while transitioning to the UK. Tailored to address the unique challenges faced by international medical graduates relocating to the UK, 'Pathway' provides ongoing support throughout this potentially isolating experience. This free-to-use site consists of essential career guidance, with topics such as National Insurance, UK doctor grades, English language requirements, and free accredited educational revision materials, aiding doctors in earning CPD points ahead of revalidation, and members can stay abreast of the latest requirements, as well as daily healthcare news.

Dr Richard Pullinger, Medical Director, Doctors.net.uk says, "Starting a career in medicine can be exciting and daunting at the same time, even more so if you are also changing countries, cultures and working practices. We are delighted to be able to offer resources which may help you with these challenges and, all being well, a very warm welcome to UK medicine should be within reach. We welcome suggestions about how we could help make this move better for you and your colleagues."

In 2023, Doctors.net.uk saw a significant influx of new members, with over 50 per cent being international medical graduates, with 14 per cent specifically graduating from India.

One of the distinguishing features of 'Pathway' is its dedication to educational content. Doctors can access quizzes and modules on core training topics, all available completely free of charge. Many resources on the platform are CPD accredited, aiding doctors in earning CPD points ahead of revalidation, a requirement for UK doctors. The platform is committed to transparency, with no hidden costs for membership. Upon arriving in the UK, doctors can upgrade their accounts to UK doctor status, unlocking continued support and additional features. In addition, the upcoming doctor forum is exclusive to verified doctors, providing a uniquely safe environment for making connections.

To register, international medical graduates need to visit the site and sign up for an International Medical Graduate account, after joining the ECFMG site. The registration process requires an EPIC or MyIntealth ID number obtained during the GMC registration process, along with an email address.

Doctors.net.uk is the UK's largest online community of over 250,000 GMC-registered doctors, managed by M3 Group. Doctors.net.uk enables doctors to make connections and find support through the forum, stay in the know by providing the latest news, opinion and analysis impacting UK doctors, and keep up to date with independent education and CPD resources. The site is free to join but members must be registered with the General Medical Council, ECFMG if an international medical graduate, or a UK medical school if a student.

