Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba to lighten up Amdavad’s Navratri this year

To be held at the sprawling 4 lakh sq ft Cricket Ground at Gota, the event will witness performances by Dandiya King Jignesh Kaviraj.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16: Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of Navratri as The Helping Hands is organising the Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event. The exciting celebration of tradition and culture will offer an unforgettable experience for garba enthusiasts of all ages.

The Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event is set to captivate attendees with its grandeur and festive fervour. The highlight of the nine-day celebration will be exclusive performances by renowned artist and dandiya king, Jignesh Kaviraj, ensuring garba revellers are treated to the very best in traditional Gujarati dance and music.

The Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event will take place from October 15 to 23 at the sprawling 4 lakh sq ft Cricket Ground in Gota on SG Highway. With the capacity to host over 10,000 to 12,000 people at a time, the venue will offer ample space for garba revellers to dance to the rhythm of their hearts. The event is sure to transform the venue into a vibrant epicentre of Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about the event, Jaydeepsinh Gohil of The Helping Hands, said, “The Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event is not just a celebration, it is an embodiment of our cultural heritage and devotion to the Supreme Goddess. It is a time when people come together, forget their worries, and dance to the beats of tradition. We are thrilled to present this grand celebration, and we welcome everyone to join us for nine nights of revelry and devotion.”

The other organisers of Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event are Pratik Amin, Yogesh Patel, Raj Shah, Mitesh Patel, and Abhishek Jain.

Another highlight of the garba event is a spacious food court, ensuring that attendees can savour delicious snacks and foods while enjoying the festivities. A massive parking area has been arranged to ensure that garba revellers face no inconvenience when arriving at the event. In true Gujarati spirit, the Maa Shakti Sandhya Raas-Garba event will also feature the participation of several noted celebrities, adding an extra layer of glamour to the celebrations.

Garba is more than just a dance, it is the heartbeat of Gujarat, a state that proudly celebrates Navratri to express its unwavering devotion to the Supreme Goddess. The nine nights of celebrations are unmatched in any part of the world, which is why Navratri is often described as the world’s longest dance festival.

The Helping Hands is a charitable organisation based in Ahmedabad, which organises blood donation camps, undertakes tree plantation drives, and supports various other societal initiatives.

