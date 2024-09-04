Mach Conferences and Events Limited raised Rs 35.51 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mach Conferences and Events Limited, specializes in providing end-to-end event management solutions within the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 35.51 crore through anchor book process on September 03, 2024 just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 21 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:

1. LC Radiance Fund VCC

2. Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund

3. Persistent Growth Fund-Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1

4. Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund

5. Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd

6. Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited - Odi Account (Subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited)

7. Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. MFSPL

8. M7 Global Fund PCC - Nolana

9. Saint Capital Fund

10. Capri Global Capital Limited

11. Arrow Emerging Opportunities Fund Limited

12. Galaxy Noble Global Opportunities Fund PCC- Luna

13. Imap India Capital Investment Trust - Catalyst New India Fund

14. Ashika Global Securities Private Limited

15. Brescon Opportunities Fund

16. Zeta Global Funds (Oeic) Pcc Limited-Zeta Series B Fund Pc

17. Craft Emerging Market Fund Pcc- Elite Capital Fund

18. Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund

19. Absolute Returns Scheme

20. Rigel Global Fund

21. Anubhuti Value Trust - Anubhuti Value Fund 2

Mach Conferences and Events Limited has allocated a total of 15,78,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 225. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

