Mach Conferences and Events Limited raised Rs 35.51 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch
By ANI | Published: September 4, 2024 12:43 PM2024-09-04T12:43:25+5:302024-09-04T12:45:07+5:30
PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mach Conferences and Events Limited, specializes in providing end-to-end event management solutions within ...
PNN
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Mach Conferences and Events Limited, specializes in providing end-to-end event management solutions within the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 35.51 crore through anchor book process on September 03, 2024 just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 21 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:
1. LC Radiance Fund VCC
2. Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund
3. Persistent Growth Fund-Varsu India Growth Story Scheme 1
4. Nav Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund
5. Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd
6. Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited - Odi Account (Subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited)
7. Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. MFSPL
8. M7 Global Fund PCC - Nolana
9. Saint Capital Fund
10. Capri Global Capital Limited
11. Arrow Emerging Opportunities Fund Limited
12. Galaxy Noble Global Opportunities Fund PCC- Luna
13. Imap India Capital Investment Trust - Catalyst New India Fund
14. Ashika Global Securities Private Limited
15. Brescon Opportunities Fund
16. Zeta Global Funds (Oeic) Pcc Limited-Zeta Series B Fund Pc
17. Craft Emerging Market Fund Pcc- Elite Capital Fund
18. Citrus Global Arbitrage Fund
19. Absolute Returns Scheme
20. Rigel Global Fund
21. Anubhuti Value Trust - Anubhuti Value Fund 2
Mach Conferences and Events Limited has allocated a total of 15,78,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 225. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app