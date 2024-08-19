Mach Conferences and Events Limited Received In-Principle Approval from BSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: BSE has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of Mach Conferences and Events Limited, facilitating the company's IPO. Mach Conferences and Events Limited had filed the necessary documents with the exchange to initiate its IPO on the BSE SME Platform. The company has plan to issue fresh Issue & offer for sale up to 55,68,000 shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited:

Mach Conferences and Events Limited were incorporated in 2004 by Amit Bhatia and Laveena Bhatia. With two decades of experience, they offer comprehensive event management solutions, including venue selection, accommodation arrangements, transportation logistics, local activities, and on-site coordination.

The company provides end-to-end services for corporate meetings, conferences, trade shows, and other gatherings, facilitating seamless planning, execution, coordination, air ticket and visa arrangements. Their expertise lies in crafting tailored experiences, from conceptualization to logistics, ensuring impactful events that meet their clients' objectives. Mach leverages innovative design, cost-effective management, and efficient operations. Their experience ranges from arranging small corporate events to large global events.

The company's commitment to customer satisfaction drives them to continuously enhance their capabilities and deliver exceptional results in the MICE industry. The majority of Mach's clients are from the Banking, Finance, and Insurance sectors. In addition, they have extensive experience working with clients across diverse industries such as Hospitality, Infrastructure, FMCG, and more.

Mach Conferences and Events Limited KPIs:

Mach has demonstrated significant financial growth over recent years, with revenue increasing from Rs 2,314.09 lakh in FY22 to Rs 23,725.89 lakh in FY24, marking substantial expansion in the MICE and Events sector. The company has maintained good profitability, with a PAT margin of 11.04% and an EBITDA margin of 14.56%, reflecting efficient operational management. Return metrics are impressive, with ROE at 72.78% and ROCE at 57.57%, indicating effective capital utilization. Mach's event management solutions and comprehensive services have contributed to its remarkable financial performance, positioning the company as a key player in the industry.

