Mach Conferences Launches Dedicated Religious Tourism Department, Announces Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Package Sales

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: Mach Conferences & Events Limited (MCEL) (BSE: MCEL) is proud to announce the formation of a specialized department for Religious Tourism, aimed at managing and promoting Mahakumbh Mela 2025 packages, including the highly sought-after Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) days. The key Snan dates for Mahakumbh 2025 are as follows:

* Paush Poornima: January 13, 2025

* Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan): January 14, 2025

* Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan): January 29, 2025

* Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan): February 3, 2025

* Achla Saptami: February 4, 2025

* Maghi Poornima: February 12, 2025

* Maha Shivratri: February 26, 2025

This newly formed division is under the guidance of our Senior Management Team, with Ankita Gulati at the helm. Leveraging her expertise and strategic leadership, this division is focused on delivering a seamless and unforgettable experience for all customers.

To support this initiative, MCEL has also set up a dedicated call centre to assist prospective customers. The call centre will offer personalized support, address inquiries, and guide customers through the booking process, ensuring they have all the information and assistance they need.

"The formation of this specialized department and the establishment of a call centre reflect our commitment to enhancing the customer experience for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 packages. Our aim is to provide exceptional service and convenience, especially for the highly anticipated Shahi Snan days," said Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of the company.

MCEL remains devoted to delivering outstanding value and services to its customers, and this initiative represents a significant step in our journey toward creating unparalleled experiences for all stakeholders.

About Mach Conferences & Events Limited:

Mach Conferences & Events Ltd. (BSE: MCEL) is a globally recognized leader in the MICE industry, offering comprehensive solutions for organizing corporate conferences, training programs, and incentive events. The company is known for its exceptional service delivery and dedication to crafting unique, impactful events for its clients.

Learn more about MACH on www.machconferences.com

Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

Contact: compliance@machconferences.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532334/4971398/Mach_Conferences_Logo.jpg

