New Delhi [India], June 30: Mach Conferences & Events Limited, a trailblazer in India's MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry, proudly announces the acquisition of seven significant high-value orders from leading companies across the BFSI, Cement, and Auto industries within the last 15 days. These orders, collectively worth nearly ₹40 crores, underscore Mach Conferences' ability to consistently deliver world-class corporate events and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

All seven events, involving a total of 6,104 participants, are scheduled to be executed in H1 F.Y. 2025-26, further showcasing Mach Conferences' agility and expertise in managing large-scale projects with precision and excellence.

High-Value Event Details

1. Bali: A flagship event blending cultural immersion with luxury for nearly 1,000 participants.

2. Goa: A high-profile incentive event for over 1,400 participants at India's most iconic coastal destination.

3. Cordelia Cruise (Chennai): A two-night exclusive charter offering a unique luxury cruise experience for 1,500 participants.

4. Almaty: A premium event set against the scenic beauty of Kazakhstan's mountains for over 600 participants.

5. Aamby Valley: A gathering in India's luxurious hill city for 1,250 participants.

6. Masai Mara: A boutique adventure and wildlife experience for 40 participants in Kenya's iconic reserve.

7. Bali (2nd Event): Another exclusive event for approximately 250 participants, emphasizing relaxation and luxury.

"Receiving these seven high-value orders within the last 15 days reflects the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver exceptional event experiences. By partnering with companies from BFSI, Cement, and Auto industries, we continue to expand our reach and reaffirm our leadership in the MICE sector," said Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director of Mach Conferences & Events Limited.

Key Highlights

* Total Order Value: Nearly ₹40 crore

* Total Participants: 6,104 pax

* Industries Served: BFSI, Cement, Auto

* Destinations: Bali (two events), Masai Mara, Goa, Chennai (Cordelia Cruise), Almaty, Aamby Valley

* Timeline: All events to be executed in H1 F.Y. 2025-26

These high-value orders underline Mach Conferences' expertise in executing large-scale events across diverse industries and destinations while setting new benchmarks in the MICE industry.

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited:

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, JATA and PATA.

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-sized events in the previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The company has a top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

