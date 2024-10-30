Macho Sporto, Shakes Up Bigg Boss with a Chance to Attend a Meet & Greet at Bigg Boss House

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Macho Sporto forges a powerful partnership with Bigg Boss to launch the "Toing Man of The Week" contest, set to ignite a new buzzword in everyday conversations and revolutionize fan engagement!

Macho Sporto, India's leading men's innerwear brand from the house of JG Hosiery, has proudly joined forces with Bigg Boss Season 18 as an associate partner. This powerhouse collaboration is a strategic move to capture the attention of the show's massive, youthful audience while embedding the brand's signature phrase, 'Yeh toh bada Toing hai,' into everyday vocabulary, ensuring lasting brand recall.

Navinn Seksaria, Managing Director of JG Hosiery, expressed his excitement: "We are ecstatic about this partnership and can't wait to see how fans embrace and integrate 'Toing' into their daily lives, making it a part of modern-day culture."

Bigg Boss, renowned for its sizzling love triangles, captivating attractions, and dramatic moments that spark nationwide conversations, serves as the perfect platform for Macho Sporto's bold new campaign.

The brand's tagline 'Toing' celebrates and legitimizes the female gaze, positioning the 'Toing Man' as a symbol of irresistible male appeal.

The introduction of the "Toing Man of The Week" contest is poised to make 'Toing' a cultural phenomenon, representing male attraction through a fresh, female-centric lens. To elevate the excitement even further, weekly voters will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a part of a meet and greet at the Bigg Boss house, taking this iconic partnership to extraordinary heights!

