Made for 10/10 Celebrations: Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette announce their flagship festive sale event, 10/10

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: With the festive spirit in full swing, it's the perfect time to elevate one's style. Tata CLiQ, the omnichannel e-commerce platform, is hosting its annual flagship 10/10 Sale on Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette, from October 1 to October 12, 2025. The sale offers consumers exciting offers across apparel, accessories, beauty, eyewear, footwear, home, jewellery, watches, and more, allowing them to shop from their favourite brands, discover the season's latest trends, and reimagine their festive wardrobes and beauty collections that make them feel like a 10/10 in their own story.

Mr. Sumit Puri, Vice President - Marketing and Central Operations, Tata CLiQ, said, "At Tata CLiQ, the festive season is off to a strong start, and with our annual flagship 10/10 Sale starting on October 1, we anticipate this momentum to continue. For the sale, consumers can look forward to a bouquet of offers across categories, allowing them to shop from a wide range of curated looks and products that make them feel like a 10/10 in every moment. On Tata CLiQ Fashion, we have also introduced House of Utsav, a curated festive destination that brings together the season's most stylish picks. Categories like apparel, ethnic wear, footwear, jewellery, and beauty are expected to drive demand on the platform. On Tata CLiQ Luxury, we expect watches, Indiluxe Fashion, beauty, and accessories to lead growth. We are focused on elevating the customer experience and curating collections that make festive shopping trendy and seamless."

On Tata CLiQ Fashion, enjoy 50-85% off on a wide range of fashion and lifestyle brands this festive season, along with benefits such as extra 10% off with code BIGSAVE, free shipping, and INR 2000 cashback, subject to T&C.

It's the best time to upgrade one's wardrobe, as menswear brands like Adidas, Levi's, Rare Rabbit, Spykar, and U.S. Polo Assn. are all at a minimum of 50% off, and womenswear brands like Biba, Forever New, GAP, Libas, Rareism, Varanga, and Vero Moda are up to 50-70% off. Step into style, as Adidas, Asics, Puma, Skechers, and more in the footwear category are up to 40-60% off. Complete your ensemble with statement handbags from Aldo, Guess, and Metro are a minimum 40% off and Hidesign is at flat 50% off.

Add a touch of sparkle to your look, as Bhima Jewels, Giva, Kushals, and P.N. Gadgil in the jewellery category have irresistible offers. Timepieces from brands like Casio, Guess, and Timex are up to 40-50% off, and Titan is at a minimum of 20% off. In the home category, enjoy up to 20-70% off on brands like Bianca, D'Decor, Godrej Interio, and Prestige.

Sports and fitness enthusiasts can shop from Decathlon's wide range of product categories across running, cycling, football, swimming, trekking, and a myriad of other sports on the platform, which is up to 50% off.

Travel in style this festive season with premium luggage from American Tourister, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger, have offers one can't miss this season.

With up to 60% off, Tata CLiQ Palette brings the best of beauty, wellness, and fragrances. Glow up this festive season as skincare brands like Cosrx, Garnier, and Minimalist are up to 15-50% off. Make-up brands like Lakme and Maybelline are up to 50% off. Stock up on haircare essentials from L'Oreal Paris, Schwarzkopf Professionals, Streax Professionals, Wella Professionals, and Wishcare that are up to 30-50% off. Shop for signature fragrances from Calvin Klein, Guess, Jaguar, and Skinn by Titan that are up to 20-50% off.

Refresh your self-care routine with brands like Fab Essentials, Ghar Soaps, Kimirica, Perfora, and The Love Company, offering up to 20-75% off. Health and wellness products from Fast&Up, GNC, Nutrabay, Steadfast, and Swisse are also available at up to 30-80% off.

In the luxury beauty section, avail up to 30% on Clinique and M.A.C., along with complimentary gifts. De Fabulous and Elizabeth Arden also have offers. Tata CLiQ Palette is now available on the Tata CLiQ Fashion app, making it easier than ever for one to shop for their favourite beauty picks this festive season.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, invites its esteemed customers to avail up to 50% off on leading global and Indian premium and luxury brands this festive season.

Menswear must-haves from Calvin Klein Jeans, Gant, Lacoste, and True Religion are available at up to 50% off. In womenswear, Forever New, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger are up to 50% off, and GANT and MAC Duggal have fantastic offers too. Enjoy incredible savings on Calvin Klein Underwear, Guess, La Vie en Rose, and Mysthelle in the lingerie section.

The footwear category featuring brands like Adidas Originals, ALDO, New Balance, and Under Armour are up to 30-50% off. Kids' fashion from Karl Lagerfeld Kids, Kenzo Kids, Marc Jacobs, and Tommy Hilfiger have standout offers. The Indiluxe section features celebrated labels such as Da Milano, Masaba, Ritu Kumar, and Rosso Brunello, that are up to 50% off.

Make every second count with timepieces from Fossil, Guess, Maserati, Michael Kors, and Versace, that are up to 50% off. Eyewear from Burberry, D&G, Michael Kors, Prada, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and Versace have unmissable offers. Accessories from Aldo, Aspinal of London, Guess, and Mulberry are 30-50% off, while jewellery from Swarovski and Ted Baker have attractive offers. Ecovacs, Hafele, Le Creuset, Spread Spain, Swarovski, and Zippo, in the home category, have offers one can't resist.

Avail up to 10-25% off on fragrances from Jean Paul Gaultier and Yves Saint Laurent and gifts with purchases from Tom Ford. Beauty enthusiasts can enjoy up to 30% off on Bobbi Brown and Estee Lauder, along with complimentary gifts, and up to 35% off on Dyson products. Plus, get premium gifts with purchases from Moroccanoil.

Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury are offering a 15% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and IDFC First Bank credit and debit cards from 01 October - 12 October 2025, subject to T&C.

https://www.tatacliq.com/

https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

