Made in India: Agatsa Launches EasyTouch+ - India's First Smart, Prickless Glucose Meter, CDSCO Approved, Trusted by Over 6,000 Users

New Delhi [India], August 20: For millions of Indians living with diabetes, the daily reality of monitoring blood sugar comes with an uncomfortable routine -sharp needle pricks, recurring costs for strips, and the constant reminder of the condition. Agatsa, a pioneering Indian health technology company, is changing this experience with its latest breakthrough: EasyTouch+, India's first smart, prickless glucose meter, now approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The device has already found a place in the lives of over 6,000 users nationwide within just three months of its launch. What makes EasyTouch+ stand out is its 97% accuracy and its ability to deliver results in under 15 seconds - all without the need for needles or strips. Developed and manufactured entirely in India, the device reflects the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by reducing dependency on imported technologies and empowering Indian innovation. EasyTouch+ integrates with a dedicated mobile app, allowing users to store readings, track trends, and manage their health conveniently.

A Human-Centric Innovation

"EasyTouch+ removes one of the biggest barriers to regular glucose checks - the discomfort and hassle of daily pricking," says Neha Rastogi, Co-Founder of Agatsa. "We've designed a solution that blends seamlessly into everyday life, encouraging people to take control of their health."

For Rajib Gupta, a long-time diabetes patient, the change has been transformative. "It's a must-have for all sugar patients. After the initial calibration, it works wonderfully for fasting and post-prandial sugar levels. I even use it to check my oxygen and heart rate. The readings are reliable, and the app makes it easy to keep track," he shares.

Another user, Rajesh Patil, praises both the product and the company's customer support. "Special thanks to Manpreet from the support team for patiently guiding me. This innovation eliminates the need for frequent pricking, making daily monitoring much more comfortable. Thank you, Agatsa, for creating such a thoughtful product," he says.

Why This Matters for India

India is home to the second-largest diabetic population in the world, with over 100 million people managing the condition. Regular glucose monitoring is crucial to prevent complications, yet the pain, cost, and inconvenience of traditional testing methods deter many from consistent checks.

EasyTouch+ addresses these barriers by offering a pain-free, cost-effective alternative. With no recurring strip costs and a compact, travel-friendly design, it enables users to keep up with their health goals without the stress associated with traditional devices. Most importantly, as a 100% Indian innovation, it strengthens India's journey toward technological self-dependence in healthcare.

Strong Market Response

"The feedback from our first 6,000 users has been overwhelmingly positive. At Agatsa, we take pride in developing this technology in India at a time when our country needs to be self-reliant in both products and technology.EasyTouch+ is not just a medical device - it's a symbol of India's innovation capabilities," says Rahul Rastogi, CEO of Agatsa.

Looking Ahead

Agatsa is now working with healthcare providers, pharmacies, and diagnostic networks to expand EasyTouch+ availability across India and into selected international markets.

With its blend of medical precision, technological ease, and human comfort, EasyTouch+ is more than just a medical device - it's a step towards changing the way India manages diabetes, while also reinforcing India's strength in homegrown innovation.

For more information, visit www.myeasytouch.com.

