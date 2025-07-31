‘Made in India’ Galaxy Fold7 gain significant traction from tier 4 cities and beyond: Samsung

New Delhi, July 31 Samsung India on Thursday said that its newly-launched, ‘Made in India’ Galaxy Z Fold7, is surprisingly gaining significant traction from not only tier 3 markets, but also tier 4 and beyond, amid a resilient economy and rising aspirations across the country.

“The unprecedented demand has made us allocate stocks of the Galaxy Z Fold7 across the deeper pockets of Bharat. We are immensely encouraged by the new demand surfacing from tier 4 and beyond and will continue to serve these markets in the best possible manner,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President and Head at Samsung India.

Primarily, the design aesthetics of the new Galaxy Z Fold7 – in a sleek, lightweight form factor – have drawn significant interest. The new colours, flagship processing power, along with Galaxy AI have further sweetened the experience for consumers, he added.

The company said it is witnessing unprecedented demand for the Galaxy Z Fold7, with the smartphone being ‘out-of-stock’ in select markets across the country.

The company is taking necessary steps at its manufacturing factory in Noida to meet the unprecedented demand.

Samsung India had earlier announced that it has received a record 210,000 pre-orders for its seventh generation foldables - Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy ZFlip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE – in just 48 hours in India - signalling rapid mainstreaming of the foldable form factor in India.

“We are working overtime to ensure adequate supplies of our most advanced smartphone, to enable customers to enjoy the Galaxy Z Fold7 at the earliest. The strong demand is coming from both retail markets and online platforms,” said Pullan.

Galaxy Z Fold7, in its thinnest and lightest design to date, weighs just 215 grams - even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor