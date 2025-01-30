‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in Japan

New Delhi, Jan 30 The ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door was unveiled in Japan on Thursday, marking the debut of the second-most exported model from Maruti Suzuki in FY 2024-25 in another major market.

The Jimny 5-door is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility in Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi. It has a strong legacy as a global off-roader and is exported to almost 100 countries, according to a company statement.

The introduction of this 4WD SUV in Japan marks an important step in Maruti Suzuki’s export journey as it becomes the second SUV after Fronx to be supplied to the home market of Suzuki Motor Corporation in FY 2024-25, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion, Maruti Suzuki managing director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "The introduction of ‘Made in India’ Jimny 5-door in Japan is a testament to the global level of excellence in our manufacturing capability. After its resounding success in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, we are confident that it will delight customers in Japan. The export of Jimny reaffirms our commitment towards ‘Make-in-India for the world’.”

Suzuki has sold more than 3.5 million units of Jimny worldwide, in 199 countries and regions. The 3-door version of Jimny was already on sale in the Japanese market. The 5-door version is expected to further add to the popularity of the model.

“With India as a production base for Jimny 5-door, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki's global production stature to meet the growing demand for the iconic off-roader brand,” the company statement added.

Maruti Suzuki has emerged as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter. The company has shipped over 3.23 lakh vehicles to around 100 countries in the calendar year 2024. The company has a 43.5 per cent share of India’s total passenger vehicle exports in 2024. Maruti Suzuki began the export of Fronx to Japan in August 2024 and it has seen encouraging response in the market.

