"Made in Madras" - A Unique Celebration of Chennai's Retail Legacy Marks Madras Day 2025

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1: As part of the Madras Day 2025 celebrations, Miles2Go Consulting Services, a Chennai-based Retail Management Consulting firm, organized the first-of-its-kind retail-focused event "Made in Madras" at Spencers Plaza on 31st August 2025.

The evening turned into a vibrant confluence of ideas, stories, and perspectives that celebrated Chennai's entrepreneurial and retail spirit.

The event explored how the city's retail identity has been shaped over time, blending tradition with modernity, and why "Made in Madras" continues to be a badge of trust and pride for consumers.

Key sessions set the tone for the celebration:

- "The Spencers Plaza Saga" by Mr. Mahalingam Balasubramaniam revisited the legacy of Chennai's first mall, once a hub of modern retail, and its role in redefining consumer culture in the city.

- "Evolution of HR in Retail" by Mafoi Mr. K. Pandiarajan, Chairman and Managing Director, CIEL HR, traced how human resources practices have evolved from family-run businesses to organized formats, underscoring the importance of people-centric approaches in sustaining growth.

The panel discussion on Business and Consumer transition from 20th Century Madras to 21st Century Chennai brought together the city's celebrated retail entrepreneurs:

- Ms. V. Thangamalar Jaganath, Partner - Vasanth & Co. shared how the electronics retail chain has retained customer loyalty through trust, service, and reach

- Mr. Balachander R, Director - Junior Kupanna spoke on how a traditional food brand expanded while keeping its identity intact

- Mr. Harris Abdulla M K, Director - Fruit Shop on Greams Road reflected on how a neighborhood juice shop transformed into a beloved brand, showing the power of consistency and quality

The grand finale of the evening was "The Sengol Story" by Vummidi Mr. Balaji, Managing Partner, VBC Jewellers, highlighted how heritage brands from Madras combine tradition, symbolism, and craftsmanship to remain relevant in today's competitive retail landscape.

Mr. Balaji spoke in detail, how the Sengol was installed at the Parliament on the eve of India's Independence Day in 1947, as well as in 2024. The event concluded with the hosts honouring "House of Vummidi" with the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of Made in Madras 2025.

Together, the panelists emphasized that "Made in Madras" is not just about origin, but about values authenticity, resilience, and customer-first thinking.

Mr. S. Shriram, Retail Industry Veteran who has been a part of the Indian Retail Industry since 1997, speaking on the larger context of retail in Chennai, said, "Retail in Madras has always been community-driven. Be it iconic saree stores, trusted electronic retailers, or food and beverage brands, what binds them is their ability to combine tradition with modern business models. The city's entrepreneurs have proven that you don't need to compromise authenticity to scale up."

He remarked: "Chennai has consistently been a trendsetter in retail, balancing heritage with innovation. Today's discussions at 'Made in Madras' reinforce the idea that our city's retailers are not just local champions, but role models for sustainable growth."

He further added: "Through 'Made in Madras', we wanted to honour the city's unique entrepreneurial journey and retail landscape. The participation of such respected voices demonstrates the relevance of these stories, and we are committed to curating more such platforms that enrich and empower people."

The event concluded with lively networking, leaving participants inspired by the city's resilience, innovation, and culture of entrepreneurship.

About Miles2Go...

Miles2Go Consulting Services is a Chennai-based Management Advisory Firm, offering strategic advisory and tailored consulting services to Clients in the Retail Industry since 2014. The firm has served Fortune 100 companies such as ITC Ltd., BSE listed companies such as Indian Terrain, Thangamayil Jewellers, entrepreneur driven companies such as as Naturals Salon, Levista Coffee, Specsmakers, OTTO Clothing, among others.

The firm's offering includes Business Strategy, Marketing & Sales Strategy, Product and Visual Merchandising, PR and Communications, Recruitment & Training Services.

With a focus on driving business growth and innovation, Miles2Go works closely with Founders and Entrepreneurs and enables organisations navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

Beyond Management Advisory, Miles2Go Consulting Services organises various conclaves and events like Made in Madras, enriching people with insights and experiences that inspire collaboration and progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor