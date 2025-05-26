Madhulika Jagdale Shines on the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2025

New Delhi [India], May 26: In a proud moment for Nagpur, Madhulika Jagdale dazzled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, making a stunning appearance on the iconic red carpet. Her presence at this globally celebrated event not only showcases her incredible talent but also embodies the spirit of her vibrant city, marking a significant achievement in her career.

#### From Homegrown Fashion Lover to Global Icon: Madhulika Jagdale's Inspiring Journey

Madhulika Jagdale transformed her passion for fashion into a thriving personal brand after her children grew up. What began as simple styling reels quickly turned into a sizeable following of 20,000 admirers. In 2024, she won the title of Mrs. India Elite UMB, while her daughter achieved remarkable success as Miss India 1st Runner-Up, creating history together as a powerful mother-daughter duo.

Since then, Madhulika has graced international runways in fashion capitals like Paris and Milan, and her walk on the Cannes red carpet is a testament to her belief that it's never too late to pursue your dreams. This moment not only highlights her dedication but serves as an inspiration to many aspiring women in the fashion industry and beyond.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor