Madhya Pradesh Business Glory Award 2024 Celebrates Business Excellence at Essentia Luxury Hotel, Indore

New Delhi [India], September 6: The prestigious Madhya Pradesh Business Glory Award 2024, presented by SwiftNLift Media Group, was a resounding success, held at the luxurious Essentia Luxury Hotel in Indore. The event, held on July 27, 2024, recognized and honored exceptional businesses across Madhya Pradesh for their outstanding achievements and contributions to their respective industries.

The evening was graced by renowned actress Sudha Chandran, who served as the chief guest. Her presence added a touch of glamour and prestige to the event, celebrating the achievements of the region's most influential and innovative businesses.

SwiftNLift Media Group, a global leader in celebrating and connecting businesses, hosted the award ceremony. Known for its renowned magazine, SwiftNLift, the media group has made significant strides in forging links between industries and their clientele, thus fostering a vibrant business community. With a mission to offer recognition and connectivity, SwiftNLift Media has celebrated over 3,000 businesses worldwide.

Mr. Nilesh Sabe, CEO of SwiftNLift Media Group, expressed his pride in the event's success, stating, "The Madhya Pradesh Business Glory Award 2024 underscores our commitment to celebrating excellence in business. We are honored to recognize the incredible achievements of businesses in Madhya Pradesh and to connect them with a global audience."

The awards ceremony highlighted the exceptional contributions of businesses in various sectors, providing a platform for them to showcase their achievements and gain recognition on a larger scale. The event was marked by a blend of elegance, inspiration, and celebration, reflecting the high standards and achievements of the awardees.

1. Deependra Singh - Managing Director, Empower Solar - Best Solar Power Plant Construction Lifetime Achievement Award in Solar Energy

2. Dr. Anuj Lal - CEO, Aarone Group - Real Estate Development Community Impact Award

3. Manish Goswami - Founder CEO, Dapear Wellness and Grooming - Innovative Wellness Products

4. Sumit Dongra - CEO, Nakshatra Spa & Wellness - Customer Service Excellence Award - Spa & Wellness

5. Paras Jain - CEO, Occasion Event Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. - Best Beverage Catering for a Wedding Award in India

6. Dr. Suresh Motwani - State Head, Madhya Pradesh, Solidaridad - Madhya Pradesh Excellence Award for Promotion of Regenerative Agriculture and Good Farming and Good Food

7. Satvendra Singh Khara - Founder and CEO, Tractor wala - Start Up of the Year

8. Imran Khan (Imran Original) - Owner, Shri Mahaveer Band Narwar - Imran Originals - Most Talented Leader Award

9. Soniya Chandel - Founder & Owner, Psychic Insights by Soniya Abhimanyu - Women Change Maker of the Year

10. Naveen Gurjar - Training and Placement Officer - Visionary Leader Award

11. Rahul Doshi - Director, Manek Apparels Pvt Ltd - Brand - LADYBIRD LINGERIE - Best Emerging Lingerie Brand of the Year

12. Astro Chetan Pandit - Astrologer, Shiv Shakti Jyotish Indore - Astrologer of the Year

13. Shahwar Hasan - Director, King Lifestyle Vacation Pvt. Ltd. (Kinghills Travels) - Travel Tech Startup of the Year

14. Hemant Dhote - CEO, Car Washer App - Business Innovation Award

15. Vaibhav Trivedi - Founder and National Vice President, Rashtriya Shree Rudraveer Sena - Leadership in Nationalism and Patriotism

16. Ajay Galar - Director & Founder, Galar Group's - Best Fertilizer Product Innovation

17. Nujhat Bano - Director, Nujay Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. - Young Business Woman of the Year

18. Richa Saini - Owner, Richa's Fitness Club - Most Dedicated Fitness Coach

19.Mahendra Singh Rathore - Proprietor, Sun Irrigation, Jaipur - Sustainability Award

20. Mamta Narvariya - Chef, Mamta's Kitchen - Women Super Achiever Award

21. Ritika Kataria - Managing Director, Eteily Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. - Innovative Telecom Solution Award

22. Dr. Sadique Mohammad Khan - Managing Director, MR-9 Clinic & Diagnostic Centre - Best Overall Clinic and Diagnostic Center Performance

23. Komal D Lakhiani - Director, Blessings Beverages Private Limited - Outstanding Spirits Importer and Distributor

24. Rajendra Singh - Managing Director, Sutirth Multi Services Private Limited - Outstanding Customer Service in e-Governance

25. Narendra Verma Sir - Director, Teacher Narendra Verma Coaching Classes Sehore - Outstanding Contribution to Student Success

26. Dr. Devendra Singh - Managing Director, Devdhan Agro Chem (India) Pvt. Ltd. - Excellent Quality Bio Pesticide Products

27. Dipak Gawai - MD, Dipak Homes Builders & Developers - Best Overall Construction Company, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

28. Ranjan Rathi - Director, Reliable Digital Expert Indore - The Best Digital Marketing Agency in Madhya Pradesh

29. Shashank Bhadora - Managing Director, Bhadora Industries Pvt. Ltd. - Outstanding Cable Manufacturer of the Year

30. Utkarsh Gupta - Partner & Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Frut X Industries - Most Innovative Food Processing Company

31. Sapna Sahu - Owner, Four Sisters Studio And Academy - Best Makeup Studio Award in Indore

32. Deepak Dubey - Social Worker - Lifetime Achievement in Social Work

33. Dr. Neha Arora Verma - Spine and Neuro Specialist, Shree Namoh Wellness - Neuro Rehabilitation Excellence

34. Sachin Mandloi - Director, Shree Sai Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Center Khandwa - Award for Accuracy in Testing

35. Dr. Naresh Sihag - Director, Daksh Instruments Pvt. Ltd. - Advanced Material Testing Equipment Award

36. Hari Kishan Raikwar - Co-Founder and CEO, Visit My Culture India - The Best Destination Management Company of Madhya Pradesh

37. Kamalsingh Bhilala - Proprietor, Pavitramoti Filling Station - Best Fuel Quality

38. Dr. Nilesh Kumar Dehariya - Director & Founder, Intimate Clinic - Best Laser Proctologist of the Year

39. Jasminder Singh Chhabra - Founder and CEO, Scale Us Technologies LLP - Best Emerging Startup of the Year (2023-24)

40. Priyanshi Jain - Fashion Designer, Arts and Crafts - Fashion Designer of the Year

41. Dr. Gajendra Narang - Managing Director, Total Realty Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. - Top Real Estate Consulting Company

42. Chanchal Lokhande Ukey (Guinness World Records Holder) - Owner, Natural Beauty Makeup Studio - Make-up Artist of the Year

43. Maana Meghani - Director, Afreen Artwear - Chikankari Excellence in Innovation Award

44. Madhuri Tiwari - Founder, Madhusha by Madhuri - Fashion Excellence in Design & Creativity Award

45. Ajay Agrawal - Owner, Sheela Ad Makers - Best Branding Strategy

46. Hritik Gupta - Founder, Apni Medicine - Most Trusted Online Pharmacy

47. Dr. Dharmapal Choudhary - Director, Shree Bholeshankar Marble Pvt. Ltd. - One of the Best Marbles & Tiles Product Wholesaler in Indore

48. Abhijeet Singh Arora - Director, The Metabolic Gym - Most Inspiring Fitness Trainer and Nutritionist from Madhya Pradesh

49. Dhananjay Dubey - Teacher, Success ONN Coaching Classes - Best Institute of the Year

50. Rohit Shakya - Owner, Trade with Rohit - One of the Best Trader & Investor in Bhopal

51. Ankit Pathak - Director, Shivoham Bundelkhand Security and Labour Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Compliance and Risk Management

52. Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma - Director, Med Pharma CRO - Excellence Contribution Towards Health & Management

