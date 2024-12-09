Madhya Pradesh Paves the Way for Textile Revolution with Trident Group's New Investment Plans

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held significant discussions with Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman of Trident Group, regarding investment opportunities and industrial expansion in the textile sector. The meeting took place during the "Invest Madhya Pradesh": Regional Industry Conclave, Narmadapuram, underscoring the state's growing stature as a preferred destination for industrial development.

* Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Chairman of Trident Group Sh. Rajinder Gupta discuss on investment opportunities and industrial expansion in the state

* Trident Group announces Rs. 3,000 crore investment, reinforcing its commitment to employment generation and growth in the textile sector.

* Trident Group Showcases Global Success, Highlights Commitment to Growth and Sustainability

While addressing the gathering at the event, Shri Rajinder Gupta expressed his gratitude to the Madhya Pradesh government, he highlighted Trident's remarkable journey in the state. "We ventured into Madhya Pradesh a few years ago and invested Rs. 5,000 crores. Today, our finished products from Madhya Pradesh are exported to 122 countries, with demand continually rising," he shared.

Looking ahead, Shri Gupta announced Trident Group's plans to invest an additional Rs. 3,000 crores in the state's textile sector which will expand employment opportunities here at Trident Group from current 12,000 to over 15,000.

"We are committed to ensuring that the benefits of our operations stay within Madhya Pradesh, from sourcing cotton to producing finished goods. The state is an ideal confluence of sustainability, inclusive growth, and green energy, with immense potential for solar and wind energy development," Shri Gupta said. He also emphasized Trident's focus on skill development and women empowerment, with 50% of new employment opportunities reserved for women.

Praising the Chief Minister's visionary leadership, Shri Gupta noted that fostering collaboration between intellectuals and industrialists has energized innovation and regional development. This initiative reinforces Madhya Pradesh's reputation as a hub for sustainable industrial growth and inclusive progress, further cementing its appeal to investors worldwide.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of the Trident Group, a leading Indian conglomerate with global operations. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is vertically integrated in textiles (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturing. Its products, including towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper, enjoy global acclaim and cater to millions of customers worldwide. Trident is renowned in India's home textile sector, supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands. The organization has been honored with numerous awards for its excellence in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

Trident operates world-class manufacturing facilities in Barnala and Dhaula (Punjab) and Budhni (Madhya Pradesh), serving a diverse global clientele.

For more information, please visit www.tridentindia.com.

