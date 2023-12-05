Madhya Pradesh Police's community police initiatives get praised at UN 'Safe Cities' Forum

SRV Media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5: The Madhya Pradesh Police was invited to showcase their community police initiatives aimed at women's security and child protection at the esteemed 6th 'Safe Cities' Forum hosted by UN Women in Quito City, Ecuador, held from November 28th to 30th, 2023. The commendable initiatives put forth by MPP were honoured as 'Best Practices', marking an incredible leap forward in safeguarding the rights of women and children.

Dr Vineet Kapoor, the Principle Staff officer to the Director General of Police (DGP) and in charge of community policing, represented the initiatives of Madhya Pradesh Police, especially the experiences of civil society and police coordination for community policing in Bhopal city, at this globally renowned forum.

Madhya Pradesh Police transformative initiatives such as 'Srijan' and 'Shakti Samiti' received widespread acclaim for their exceptional contributions in fortifying safety and security for women and children through Urja help desks and girls access to justice and self-development campaigns, which brought police and weaker section communities together and promoted access to justice for vulnerable communities and girls facing insecurity. The dial 100 service as a smart police response mechanism also became well recognized.

'Srijan' stands as a testament to MPP's unwavering commitment to empowering women by fostering skill development and employment opportunities. On the other hand, 'Shakti Samiti' underscores the pivotal role of community engagement and robust support networks in upholding the rights and safety of women and children.

Bhopal City emerged as a replicable example of Mukti agency collaboration catalysed through showcasing remarkable initiatives undertaken by diverse stakeholders under the community-oriented These initiatives serve as a guiding light, paving the way towards nurturing safer, more cohesive, and inclusive communities for all.

These initiatives were recognized as exemplary best practices suitable for replication in other countries due to their people-oriented approach to policing. This distinction was awarded at an international forum, highlighting them as prime examples of replicable and effective law enforcement strategies.

The acknowledgment of Madhya Pradesh Police's initiatives as 'Best Practices' at the prestigious UN 'Safe Cities' Forum reinforces their dedication to promoting community-oriented policing practices, a secure environment, and their remarkable strides in championing the cause of women and child protection.

