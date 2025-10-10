Madurai's KMR International School Creates History with Three Consecutive Elite World Records

VMPL

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10: In a landmark achievement that beautifully blended education, environment, and innovation, KMR International School, Madurai District, Tamil Nadu, etched its name in history by accomplishing three world records consecutively in just two days, becoming the first school in Madurai to do so. These remarkable feats were organized on September 7, 2024 and September 9, 2025 to commemorate the 11th year of the school's academic legacy, symbolizing its commitment to holistic education, sustainability, and scientific excellence. These world records were certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Tamilan Book of Records.

Dr. P.Krishnaveni, Correspondent, stated that the record-breaking journey began with a green revolution on campus as the school achieved the world record for "The Most Participants Making Seed Balls Consecutively in 3 Hours (Single Venue)" with an astounding 1,184 participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic involvement from students, parents, grandparents, and volunteers, all united with a mission to make the planet greener and cleaner. Supported by a local NGO and the District Forest Department, participants created thousands of seed balls using native tree seeds and eco-friendly materials.

She further added that, as part of the school's eco-restoration vision, half of the seed balls would be sown by students along the Madurai-Ramanathapuram Highway, while the remaining half would be planted in the forests of Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the Forest Department. The seeds were successfully sown along the highway on October 7, 2025, covering an impressive stretch of 70 kilometers. "This is more than just a recordit's a legacy of sustainability. Every seed ball represents a promise to restore balance to our planet," stated the school management, emphasizing the event's intergenerational participation and ecological impact, she concluded.

Vijaya Sundar, Senior Principal, further detailed that Continuing the spirit of environmental stewardship, the school then set another world record titled "The Most Grow Bags Planted with Seeds in 1 Hour by a Team (Single Venue)", achieving an extraordinary count of 5,020 grow bags planted by 634 participants. Students and staff came together with unwavering enthusiasm to promote agricultural awareness and environmental responsibility. The grow bags, filled with fruit-bearing seeds, will be nurtured on campus for 90 days before being donated free of cost to farmers and local NGOs. This thoughtful initiative aims to provide livelihood support while fostering a connection between education and sustainable community development, she concluded.

Mr.Charles, Advisor of the school, speaking about the accomplishment, the school management expressed immense pride in the students' dedication: "This initiative not only set a world record but also sowed the seeds of gratitude towards the farming community. Farmers are the true pillars of our nation, and supporting them is a step toward a sustainable and self-reliant India."

Dr. K. Saraswathy, Principal, further stated that adding an intellectual dimension to its record streak, KMR International School capped off its celebrations with an educational milestone by accomplishing "The Most Participants Consecutively Recalling the Elements of the Periodic Table in 8 Hours (Single Venue)", featuring 214 students who flawlessly recalled and pronounced all 118 elements in a marathon session. Organized by the school's Science Department, this event aimed to ignite scientific curiosity and strengthen conceptual understanding among students.

R.Sathyavelu, Chief Monitoring Officer, of the school praised the young achievers and faculty for their relentless preparation, saying, "This record is not just about memorizing elements, it's about perseverance, collaboration, and the joy of learning. Our students have proven that passion and focus can lead to excellence in any field."

He further stated that, with these three consecutive world records in just two days, KMR International School has set a new benchmark in the fields of education, environmental sustainability, and youth empowerment. The school's 11th-anniversary celebration stands as a shining testament to its philosophy of nurturing responsible, innovative, and socially conscious learners, he concluded.

The momentous achievement was met with overwhelming joy and pride from parents, grandparents, and the local community, who wholeheartedly celebrated the school's historic success. Many expressed their delight not only in witnessing their children's accomplishments but also in being active participants in the record-setting events themselves. Their involvement alongside the students symbolized a true sense of unity, shared purpose, and generational harmony. The community lauded KMR International School for providing such a meaningful platform that inspired families to work together for the betterment of society and the environment.

This historic milestone has not only strengthened the bond between the school and its extended family of stakeholders but has also reaffirmed KMR International School's standing as a beacon of inspiration, innovation, and positive change in the field of education.

