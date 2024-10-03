Maffei Kitchen Expands to Second Outlet, Bringing Mediterranean Flavors to Cunningham Road, Bangalore

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 3: Maffei Kitchen, known for its authentic Mediterranean cuisine, is excited to announce the opening of its second outlet on Cunningham Road, following the success of its flagship restaurant in Koramangala, Bangalore. This expansion reflects the growing demand for fresh, flavorful, and wholesome Mediterranean dishes. Maffei Kitchen is eager to bring the experience to a new location and share its passion for Mediterranean cuisine with even more food enthusiasts!

On the grand opening of the second outlet, CEO Rahul Neelakanth stated, "Our goal has always been to offer more than just a mealwe aim to bring the vibrant culture and cuisine of the Mediterranean to life. The support from our customers has been incredible, and we are thrilled to bring this unique dining experience to a new location."

The new outlet will showcase their beloved signature dishes, including freshly made pita, seafood delights, and seasonal Mediterranean salads. Additionally, we're excited to introduce a Specialty Coffee Menu, available exclusively at the Cunningham Road location. Come and experience these tasty favorites and new brews in a fresh setting!

Maffei Kitchen prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and upholding sustainability in every aspect of its operations. Maffei Kitchen is delighted to announce that its second location opened its doors on September 22, 2024. The Fine Artisan Kitchen celebrated the grand opening as they continued to bring their commitment to quality and sustainability to a new community.

Maffei, "The Mediterranean Kitchen," offers a vibrant celebration of Mediterranean cuisine, showcasing the rich and diverse flavors of Lebanese, Moroccan, and Greek traditions. Their world-class international chef crafts each dish using the finest fresh produce and seasonally sourced ingredients to deliver a truly memorable dining experience. From beautifully marinated olives and creamy feta cheese to the captivating aromas of Moroccan spices, sumac, and fresh rosemary, every bite is designed to transport you on an unforgettable culinary journey. Maffei's menu is a tribute to the warmth and richness of Mediterranean lands, promising a delightful exploration of taste and tradition.

