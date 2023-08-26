Magic Aims to Raise over Rs 10 Lakhs to Fund Heart Surgeries for Children in India and Raise Preventive Health Awareness Amongst School-going Children

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 26: Vidur Sanghi, a 17-year-old Indian-American high school student in California, is propelling an ambitious humanitarian journey with his initiative, Magic: Music and Good in Concert™. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic in Silicon Valley, USA, Magic employs the universal language of artistic expressions to raise funds and awareness for critical health challenges faced by disadvantaged children in India. Working alongside a dedicated team of youngsters, Vidur has crafted a global platform that beautifully intertwines entertainment, diversity, and philanthropy.

Magic's mission is centered around providing life-saving heart surgeries for girl children in India who desperately need them but lack the financial resources. With a fundraising target of over INR 10 lakhs in India, the proceeds from Indian donors and sponsors will be entrusted to the Heart Care Foundation of India, a notable NGO founded by the late Dr KK Aggarwal. The Foundation works in tandem with leading healthcare establishments such as Medanta-The Medicity and National Heart Institute to conduct the said life-saving surgeries.

In addition to its fundraising efforts, Magic is also committed to promoting awareness about the significance of preventive health measures from a young age. Magic seeks to advocate the importance of early detection and intervention of health challenges, thereby ushering in a transformation in children's healthcare practices, especially in disadvantaged communities. Furthermore, artists who perform at Magic concerts, affectionately called ‘Magicians’, often acknowledge the stress relief they have experienced from the sense of purpose and opportunity for positive impact that is afforded to them by the Magic platform!

Vidur Sanghi, the founder of Magic, stated, "Through Magic, we are weaving a network of hope and support for underprivileged children in need of medical aid. Artistic expression, whether in the form of a vocal, instrumental or dance performance, is a universal language that enables us to cross borders and touch hearts. Our concerts are not just about entertainment; they are a call to action to safeguard our future generation's health."

Magic's unique fundraising approach involves hosting captivating concerts that celebrate cultural diversity. These concerts provide a stage for an array of young talent - instrumentalists, singers, and dancers from diverse backgrounds. The next event on Magic's calendar is scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, 2023, 3 - 6 PM PST/Monday, August 28th, 2023, 3:30 - 6:30 AM IST at Saratoga High School in Saratoga, USA. An online stream and a recording of the live event will also be made available for the enjoyment of Magic’s audience - in India and around the planet.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Veena Aggarwal, Trustee of the Heart Care Foundation of India, remarked, "It's heartening to see children from various parts of the world unite under the banner of Magic to make a significant difference in India. Their commitment and innovative methods of raising both funds and awareness for underserved children requiring medical care exemplify the immense potential of collective effort. We greatly appreciate the endeavors of Magic and view it as a beacon of how unity and empathy can overcome boundaries and make a genuine difference. Thanks to Magic's contributions, last year we were able to sponsor heart surgeries for six individuals who couldn't afford treatment, and we educated over 5,000 children on preventive health."

Magic's vitality springs from the enthusiastic participation of ‘Magicians’ and the benevolence of donors worldwide. Vidur requests everyone to participate through showcasing their talents on stage or contributing through donations.

Magic events, which are available to view on their YouTube channel, promise a feast for the senses with soul-stirring melodies, breathtaking performances, electrifying dance routines, and a delightful culinary journey through various cultures.

