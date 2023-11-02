MagickHome Launches India's First Omnichannel Interior and Furniture Brand in Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2: MagickHome, North America's leading modular interiors brand launches its first India hub in Anna Nagar, Chennai. The brand focuses on the promise to deliver unrivalled design solutions and products that resonate with today's urban living standards. The hub was inaugurated by acclaimed actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday, October 28th.

With 30 years of industry experience in North America, MagickHome is a global brand that offers an omnichannel, one-stop shop for all your home interior and furniture needs.

MagickHome brings globally acclaimed and award-winning designs for home interiors, including modular kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and furniture. One can buy their curated, world-class products from their hub in Chennai, its e-commerce portal (https://www.magickhome.com) or better still, request for a home visit - where experienced designers will bring the best designs and products to your doorstep.

Indrakumar Pathmanathan, CEO and Founder of MagickHome, is excited to launch his brand in India, "Blending design with functionality is our forte. With our global operations and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, we are confident of delivering high-quality products to our customers. Our partnerships with retail giants like The Home Depot, Lowe's and Menards in the USA and Canada are a testament to this." MagickHome's vision is to provide end-to-end home interior solutions - from design to final build - at affordable prices."

Speaking on the expansion plan, Ganesen Viswanathan, Vice President, remarked, "We plan to open 30+ hubs across the country in the next three years, which will in turn create at least 600-700 employment opportunities. Our brand will mark the beginning of a new design, solution and product era. With our cutting-edge technology, innovative design solutions, streamlined operations, and multi-stage inspection, we deliver unparalleled and hassle-free home interiors to homeowners along with limited Lifetime Warranty and Lowest Price Guarantee. MagickHome, with its debut hub, is set to redefine the customer's interior design and home renovation experience."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor