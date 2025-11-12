MagickHome Unveils First Winner of 'Make Room for Pride' Campaign

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12: MagickHome, a global interiors brand, has announced the first winners of its transformative Pride Month campaign, 'Make Room for Pride', showcasing its commitment towards creating and promoting a more diverse, equal and inclusive society. The brand gifted a ₹5 Lakh makeover to an LGBTQIA+ couple, helping them feel truly at home and accepted.

The first winners of the campaign are Mayank and Sougata, a Bengaluru-based LGBTQIA+ couple belonging to a multigenerational family. Having recently moved into their dream home, the couple envisioned a comfortable space that reflects the deep bond of their close-knit family while catering to each member's unique needs.

"The team at MagickHome understood our needs, routines, and what makes our multigenerational family tick. The makeover feels practical, comfortable, and genuinely reflective of who we are," said Mayank.

Going beyond just symbolic gestures to create a meaningful and lasting impact, the nationwide initiative aimed to develop not only beautifully designed interiors but also inclusive spaces for people from diverse social backgrounds, identities, and genders. "The 'Make Room for Pride' campaign was never aimed at just being a design project. It was about making space for identity, love, and pride - at the heart of what this campaign stands for," said Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, MagickHome India.

Through this campaign, MagickHome offered free home makeovers worth ₹5 lakhs each to an LGBTQIA+ couple and an individual, turning their houses into homes through inclusive, and beautifully designed interiors.

By placing the couple's story at the heart of the design, MagickHome not only created a beautiful space but helped redefine what home can mean for LGBTQIA+ families across India. Through Make Room for Pride, the brand hopes to continue creating homes where everyone feels they belongjust as they are.

From the very first conversation, MagickHome approached this project as a true collaboration rooted in empathy, respect, and create a real and lasting impact for the excluded. The design consultation process began with in-depth sessions to understand the family's lifestyle, daily routines, and the idea of 'home'. It wasn't just about furniture or layouts - it was about a space that made every member of the family feel included. Soft, muted tones were paired with layered textures and carefully curated lighting to create a comforting ambience that encourages quiet moments of reflection and togetherness. The resulting transformation is a thoughtful balance of elegance and emotion, designed to be a personal sanctuary for the family that feels warm and inviting.

MagickHome is arriving in Bengaluru soon, ready to unlock a world of spellbinding, world-class interiors for its customers to explore and experience.

About MagickHome

MagickHome, a unit of MagickWoods, USA, is a pioneer of modular interiors with over three decades of global excellence. They have established a strong reputation in the interiors segment by offering superior quality modular interiors, furniture, and decor.

MagickWoods is trusted by over 2 million customers across 40+ countries with 30+ years of industry expertise and over 2.5 million sq ft of manufacturing space. Their partnerships with leading giants like Menard's, The Home Depot, and Lowe's in North America make them a name to reckon with in the home improvement sector.

